ST KILDA'S horror injury run has continued with key forward Max King suffering a hamstring injury on Wednesday.

King isn't expected to be available until at least round seven due to off-season shoulder surgery, and a minor hamstring problem shouldn't impact that return date.

But the injury, suffered at training on Wednesday, continues a horror summer for the Saints, who currently have 14 players on their injured list.

"He has been progressing and the plan is round 7," coach Ross Lyon told the Nine Network on Wednesday night.

"I actually walked out from the press conference a little bit late and walked out onto the track and the first thing I saw was (assistant coach) Brendon Goddard kicking the ball to Max King who led and then he grabbed his hammy. I was like, 'Whoa, this isn't good'.

"We think it's on the minor end and he will get scanned and it shouldn't affect his return date but he just didn't need that disappointment, to be truthful."

King is one of several first-team players who will miss this weekend's opening round match against Fremantle, along with Tim Membrey, Zak Jones, Jack Billings and Seb Ross.

Marcus Windhager is also under an injury cloud due to a recent hand injury, but there is hope he will be fit to face the Dockers.

The Saints will name their squad on Thursday night.