THE RUN of key personnel changes has continued at St Kilda, with the club's former head of football program David Rath to depart.

AFL.com.au can reveal Rath has informed the Saints of his plans to leave the club to join the Wallabies program under new coach Eddie Jones.

Rath was appointed by the club in 2019 after working at the AFL to oversee the Saints' assistant coaches, development team and football analysts as its head of football program.

Before that, he had also been a part of the Saints' coaching subcommittee that selected Brett Ratten, whom the Saints sacked last year just three months after he has signed a new contract with the club.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for David and he departs the Saints with our best wishes," Saints chief executive Simon Lethlean said.

"Having honed his craft in AFL for the better part of 20 years, David's skill-set is one that will be an asset on an international stage."

Rath's exit comes after the Saints' head of football Geoff Walsh quit the club after being at the Saints for only a matter of months in his role.

New coach Ross Lyon's former fitness boss Dave Misson, who joined Lyon in returning to Moorabbin over the break, was announced as St Kilda's interim head of football before taking on the official role last month.

Rath will be a part of the Saints' match-day team on Sunday for their round one clash with Fremantle on Sunday, with the club to then work through when he finishes at Moorabbin.

"I've loved my time at the Saints and it is definitely bittersweet to be leaving," Rath said.