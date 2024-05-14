Aiden O'Driscoll poses for a photo on November 27, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs teenager Aiden O'Driscoll has been forced to retire at the age of 18 due to concussion.

The teenager, who was drafted at pick 55 last November and has not played at AFL level, suffered what the club said was a "significant head injury" during a pre-season training session in January.

The younger brother of Fremantle's Nathan and Emma O'Driscoll, he has been advised to retire on medical grounds.

Aiden O'Driscoll (centre) with older siblings Nathan and Emma. Picture: Supplied

"Following extensive clinical assessments, investigations and expert consultation that included a review by an Independent Medical Concussion Panel, Aiden has been advised to retire from contact sports in the interests of his long-term health and wellbeing," the Bulldogs said in a statement.

"The club will give Aiden and his family all the support it can at this difficult time."

O'Driscoll's premature retirement follows those of Angus Brayshaw and Nathan Murphy, who also retired on medical grounds this year.

Paddy McCartin, Paul Seedsman, Marcus Adams and Max Lynch all retired for concussion related reasons last year.

Aiden O'Driscoll celebrates after scoring a goal during the 2023 U18 Championships match between Western Australia and South Australia at Optus Stadium on June 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

O'Driscoll showcased his speed at last year's AFL Draft Combine, where he recorded the year's best 20m sprint time (2.87sec) while he also ranked No.6 for the 2km time trial.

In an interview with AFL.com.au last year, the diminutive winger (he is 175cm) spoke of his admiration of Sydney star Errol Gulden, who is the same height.

"He's one of my idols. He's so awesome to watch. He's got a great left foot kick and just keeps following up. I didn't realise how small he is and then bang he's my height, but he just dominates," O'Driscoll said.

"With enough work in the gym and running and extras, I reckon I can maybe not have the impact he does, but definitely use my speed like he does and keep following up."