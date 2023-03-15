Gettable, with Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge, airs every Wednesday night in 2023 on AFL.com.au and the AFL Official App. Pictures: AFL Photos

GETTABLE is here.

Tune in to the first episode of AFL.com.au's new show on the trade, free agency and draft landscape.

In the first episode, hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge dissect the top free agents and their chances of changing clubs while the first suitor for North Melbourne key defender Ben McKay is revealed.

High profile agent Colin Young joins the show in the studio to discuss all his big-name clients, with the future of Jeremy and Mitch McGovern on the agenda as well as Fremantle youngster Liam Henry.

Find out how last year's big deals played out and how clubs are already planning for a massive year of player movement in 2023.