AFTER a long summer burning up the track, AFL Fantasy coaches locked in their teams across the weekend and are ready to go for a big 2023.

Being agile is part of the game.

Roy thought outside the square and halfway through the first quarter, he was stoked with his punt on Tristan Xerri as his second ruck. Unfortunately, a cruel ankle injury saw him subbed out and Roy was scrambling.

He had to think ahead to next week so he decided to take in close to $500,000 in order to go back to Tim English, his preferred ruck.

The coach of destROY also lost Josh Kelly to concussion, making both of this week's trades forced ones.

Plenty of coaches will have a few fix-up moves to make this week and The Traders chat through all the options on the Official AFL Fantasy Podcast.

In this week's episode …

1:45 - Roy topped the round despite some carnage.

5:10 - Rory Laird only scored 57 and Calvin made him his captain!

8:45 - It was a disappointing return from Josh Dunkley who was the first pick in many Fantasy Drafts.

11:00 - How did the Tristan Xerri selection play out for Roy?

15:00 - Harry Sheezel gets the five votes in the Michael Barlow Medal for the Cash Cow of the Year.

17:00 - All the news including concussions for Josh Kelly and Lachie Whitfield.

21:45 - Rowan Marshall copped a shoulder knock late in his game.

23:30 - Rookies you missed is the main focus for coaches with Kade Chandler a trade target.

26:50 - Is Tom Green a must-have?

33:00 - Which mid-priced midfielder should we pick?

36:00 - Calvin is looking at trading Rory Laird and getting in Nick Daicos.

48:00 - Who to move Tom Stewart to.

53:15 - Is it Nick Daicos or Will Day with the extra cash grab?

56:20 - Do we continue to back in Tanner Bruhn?

