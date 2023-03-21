Brisbane players walk off the ground after the R1 clash against Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on March 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE'S no panic at Brisbane following the horror round one loss to Port Adelaide at the weekend, with co-captain Harris Andrews confident of a bounce back against Melbourne on Friday night.

Andrews said there was "no sugar-coating" the 54-point drubbing, saying the Lions lacked the requisite workrate and energy on all three lines of the ground.

However, with a blockbuster against the premiership fancy Dees just three days away, he said they had to learn and move on quickly.

"As a group over the last couple of years we've had some bad losses … but our ability to bounce back is a standout for us," Andrews said on Tuesday morning.

"This week against the Dees is a real challenge.

"It's a long year and we've got a lot of learnings to take from the weekend's game."

Brisbane was smacked by Port in most statistical categories, losing contested possessions by 34, uncontested possessions by a whopping 127 and inside 50s by 25.

Andrews defended his team's attitude, saying their mind was firmly on beating the opposition on Saturday.

"I wouldn't say we got ahead of ourselves," he said.

Junior Rioli flies over Harris Andrews during the R1 match between Port Adelaide and Brisbane at Adelaide Oval on March 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"We weren't going into the game thinking 'how easy is this going to be?', we'd be kidding ourselves if we come into AFL games thinking that.

"There's a few things we need to work on from a structural perspective, just energy for the contest as well, which was disappointing.

"We need to look forward and understand we have to respond."

Former captain Dayne Zorko appears a good chance to play his first game of the season as he continues his return from a hamstring tendon injury.

Zorko trained well last week and took part in Tuesday's session and baring any hiccups should be available for selection.

"It'd be awesome to get him back at some point," Andrews said.

"He brings such energy to the club, his ability to put pressure on on the field and bring hunger to the contest that we probably missed a little bit on the weekend would be great."