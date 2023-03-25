State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: -

The SANFL competition will kick off on Friday, March 31. Adelaide will take on Port Adelaide in the opening round on Saturday, April 1.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Werribee at Brighton Homes Arena, Saturday March 25, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Brisbane's clash

Rhys Mathieson was electric for the Lions in their thrilling one-point win over Werribee, booting two goals and amassing 26 touches and 11 clearances.

James Madden was immense in defence, taking 10 marks and racking up 15 disposals, while Jaxon Prior responded to being omitted from the senior side with 22 touches and seven marks against Werribee.

Goalsneak Kai Lohmann booted two from nine touches, while Ryan Lester picked up 20 disposals.

Kalin Lane dominated in the ruck with 33 hitouts.

Rhys Mathieson launches an absolute bomb from outside 50 💣



Catch all the Smithy’s #VFL action live and free: https://t.co/3V9lTkTeJk pic.twitter.com/snehCSdp77 — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) March 25, 2023

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Geelong at Ikon Park, Friday March 24, 7.05pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Carlton's clash

Paddy Dow made an impressive start to the VFL season during the Blues' 16-point loss to the Cats on Friday night.

The midfielder had an equal game-high 30 disposals and also finished with 10 clearances – the most of any player on the ground.

Jack Carroll (25 disposals) and Lachie Plowman (29) also had strong outings for Carlton.

Taken with pick No.32 in last year's draft, Jaxon Binns had 19 touches for the Blues, who were unable to recover after conceding the opening five goals of the game.

Brodie Kemp had 20 disposals and, fresh off his appearance as the substitute in the AFL win over Geelong on Thursday night, Lochie O'Brien had 21 touches.

Alex Mirkov (32 hitouts) and pre-season supplemental selection period signing Hudson O'Keeffe (15) had the better of the ruck battle against Jonathon Ceglar (19) and Shannon Neale (four).

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Coburg at Victoria Park, Saturday March 25, 11.05am AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Collingwood's clash

Finlay Macrae made a compelling case for a senior recall, racking up 30 touches and nine clearances to go along with his goal against Coburg on Saturday.

Ed Allan and Trent Bianco were similarly busy, with 24 and 23 disposals respectively as the Magpies defeated the Lions by 92 points.

Tom Wilson and Ash Johnson made big contributions to that margin, booting five and four goals respectively, while Cooper Murley booted two.

The Pies' pre-season pick-up Oscar Steene (29 hitouts, four clearances) dominated in the ruck.

Tom Wilson kicks a beauty from the boundary 🙌



Catch all the Smithy’s #VFL action live and free: https://t.co/3V9lTkTeJk pic.twitter.com/JATxV0zYD8 — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) March 25, 2023

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v GWS at The Hangar, Sunday March 26, 2.05pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Essendon's clash

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: -

The WAFL competition will kick off on Friday, April 7, with Peel Thunder taking on East Fremantle at Lane Group Stadium.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Geelong at Ikon Park, Friday March 24, 7.05pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Geelong's clash

Brandan Parfitt was in decent form as the Cats opened the VFL season with a 16-point win over the Blues on Friday night.

Parfitt had 23 disposals – the second most of any Cat – to go with eight clearances and three tackles.

Oliver Dempsey and Ted Clohesy each booted three goals and Shannon Neale chipped in with one to go with his 15 disposals and eight marks.

Sam Simpson had 19 touches and also kicked a goal, while Jhye Clark – pick No.8 in last year's draft – had 13 disposals.

Jonathon Ceglar led the Cats' rucks with 19 hitouts, 13 disposals and six clearances, while Mitch Knevitt had 18 touches.

Irishman Oisin Mullin had 15 disposals, father-son recruit Osca Riccardi kicked two behinds from his 10 touches and Oscar Murdoch had 11 disposals.

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Williamstown at Austworld Centre Oval, Saturday March 25, 1.05pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Gold Coast's clash

Bailey Humphrey returned from a foot injury during the Suns' 31-point win over Williamstown on Saturday.

The No.6 pick from last year's draft, Humphrey was pushing for an AFL debut before the injury, but had 13 disposals and four clearances in a promising performance at VFL level.

Mabior Chol responded to his axing from the senior side by kicking 3.2.

Rory Atkins (25 disposals, five clearances) and Jed Anderson (21, five) led the Suns' midfield.

Jy Farrar had 20 touches, Alex Davies had 20 and a goal and Sam Day kicked 1.3 from 10 disposals and nine marks.

Chris Burgess kicked two goals for the Suns, Tom Berry had 10 disposals and Wil Powell returned from a hamstring injury.

FT VFL ROUND 1: We grab a 31-point win over Williamstown to kick off our VFL season 🤝 pic.twitter.com/bcChFrSZoj — Gold Coast Suns (@GoldCoastSUNS) March 25, 2023

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Essendon v GWS at The Hangar, Sunday March 26, 2.05pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from GWS's clash

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Box Hill at Tramway Oval, Sunday March 26, 10.05am AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Box Hill's clash

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Casey Demons v Footscray at Casey Fields, Saturday March 25, 2.05pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Casey's clash

Jacob van Rooyen made a fine start to the VFL season in Casey's 37-point victory over Footscray on Saturday.

Van Rooyen, tipped to breakthrough for an AFL debut this year, had 19 disposals, 11 marks, six hitouts and kicked a goal at Casey Fields.

Michael Hibberd ran the show with 36 disposals and 10 marks, while Luke Dunstan was also busy with 29 touches, seven clearances and a goal.

James Jordon produced a strong performance with his 25 disposals and two goals.

James Jordon in Melbourne's match against Adelaide in round 21, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Having made his AFL debut last week, Bailey Laurie had 27 disposals, four clearances and four tackles on Saturday.

Picked up in the rookie draft, Oliver Sestan kicked three goals for the Demons, while Josh Schache and Andy Moniz-Wakefield chipped in with two each.

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: North Melbourne v Port Melbourne at Arden Street Oval, Saturday March 25, 3.05pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from North Melbourne's clash

Aaron Hall was valiant in the Kangaroos’ 20-point loss to Port Melbourne, racking up 37 touches, while young Eddie Ford impressed with 2.3 from 12 disposals.

Pick No.4 in last year's draft, George Wardlaw got a game under his belt after recent injuries, finishing with 12 disposals, six tackles, three clearances and a goal, while defender Lachie Young fought hard with 11 marks and 24 disposals.

Charlie Lazzaro was handy in the middle, recording six clearances and 20 touches, while Flynn Perez had 31 disposals.

Rookie Blake Drury was also busy with 24 touches, while Hamish Free battled in the ruck with 22 hitouts but was handy around the ground with 15 disposals and seven clearances.

One for all the Kangas.



George Wardlaw is on the board for the Roos! pic.twitter.com/d9szWhKkHV — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) March 25, 2023

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: -

The SANFL competition will kick off on Friday, March 31. Port Adelaide will take on Adelaide in the opening round on Saturday, April 1.

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Richmond v Northern Bullants at Swinburne Centre, Sunday March 26, 12pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Richmond's clash

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Southport v Sandringham at Fankhauser Reserve, Saturday March 25, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sandringham's clash

Tom Highmore was the pick of the six St Kilda-listed players who featured in Sandringham's 86-point loss to Southport on Saturday.

Highmore had a team-high 32 disposals for the Zebras, who were well beaten as the Saints deal with a lengthy injury list.

Max Heath battled hard in the ruck and had 14 disposals, 14 hitouts and six clearances.

Leo Connolly (16 disposals) was busy, James Van Es kicked a goal from his eight disposals and Cooper Sharman had 12 touches.

Oscar Adams finished with 11 disposals.

Saint Tom Highmore in action against Adelaide in round 13, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Box Hill at Tramway Oval, Sunday March 26, 10.05am AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sydney's clash

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: -

The WAFL competition will kick off on Friday, April 7. West Coast will take on South Fremantle in the opening round on Saturday, April 8.

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Casey Demons v Footscray at Casey Fields, Saturday March 25, 2.05pm AEDT

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Footscray's clash

Jason Johannisen had a solid outing as Footscray went down to Casey by 37 points.

Johannisen had 18 disposals and kicked a goal as the Bulldogs were well beaten at Casey Fields.

Jason Johannisen celebrates a goal for the Western Bulldogs against Hawthorn in R15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Buku Khamis had 15 touches and booted a major, while Mitch Hannan slotted two majors from his 20 disposals.

Jordon Sweet was the dominant ruckman on the ground with 36 hitouts, while he also had 10 disposals.

Luke Cleary had 20 disposals and Charlie Clarke, taken in last year's draft, kicked a goal from his six touches.