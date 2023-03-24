Liam Jones is attended to by trainers during the R1 match between Western Bulldogs and Melbourne at the MCG on March 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs recruit Liam Jones has been cleared to face St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night after suffering a neck injury in round one.

But the news isn't so good for star midfielder Adam Treloar and off-season signing Rory Lobb, who are both likely to miss next Thursday night's clash against Brisbane.

Jones was substituted out of Saturday night's 50-point loss to the Demons at the MCG after colliding with teammate Josh Bruce in a contest.

The 32-year-old completed the Bulldogs captain's run at Skinner Reserve on Friday morning and is expected to face the Saints.

"At the moment, yes (he will play). His mentality all week he has been telling me he would be fine," coach Luke Beveridge said.

"He has been cleared by all the specialists. We won't play him if he is at any risk at all.

"He is 99.9 per cent going to play tomorrow unless he sleeps funny and wakes up with a crank in his neck. He's fine."

After racing the clock across the pre-season to be fit for round one following ankle surgery in September, Treloar suffered a minor hamstring injury against Melbourne and could miss a second game due to the short turnaround.

Adam Treloar attempts to spoil Christian Petracca during the R1 match between Western Bulldogs and Melbourne at the MCG on March 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"We turned up for our main session here on the Wednesday and put him through his paces. He was pretty doubtful from there. it is going to be tight for Thursday. I'd say less likely than likely," Beveridge said.

"He had ankle surgery at the end of last year and had some interruption, but this is just a really minor hamstring. Even on the scans it came up as inconclusive. If it had shown up that it was an injury, we wouldn't have even tried on Wednesday. It is a fresh thing, but only minor."

After arriving at the Whitten Oval from Fremantle via a deadline-day trade, Lobb formed a four-pronged tall attack in round one, but struggled to have an impact in his first appearance in red, white and blue, before undergoing ankle surgery on Monday.

Beveridge said the injury flared in the days leading into the Bulldogs' season-opener and the club decided to deal with it now rather than having Lobb carry the injury throughout the season.

"It is a common one with guys who have played the game for so long. It is just a wear and tear thing where he has got some loose bodies in his ankle," he said.

Brodie Grundy and Rory Lobb compete in the ruck during Melbourne's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round one, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

"It really just reared its head just before round one. He had a modified week, there was minimal risk in him playing. Got through the game OK. He was just uncomfortable so we thought we'd pull the trigger on getting something done. He has had it cleaned out now and feels a lot better.

"I think Thursday night is going to be tight for him as well. If it's not next week it will be the week after."

Beveridge made four changes at match committee on Thursday night, dropping Norm Smith medallist Jason Johannisen and Mitch Hannan, recalling Hayden Crozier, Rhylee West and Riley Garcia to the 22 for round two.

The Bulldogs started the 2023 season as a premiership contender but will face a long road to finish in the top four if they drop the opening fortnight.

After surprising Fremantle on Sunday night in one of the shock results of round one, St Kilda has already proven it can handle an injury crisis under Ross Lyon and looms as a difficult match-up under the lid at Marvel Stadium.