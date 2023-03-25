Anthony Caminiti and Mattaes Phillipou after the round two clash between the Western Bulldogs and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on March 25, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ROSS Lyon wasn't surprised by his young talent taking centre stage as St Kilda blitzed the Western Bulldogs by 51 points to hand him a 2-0 start to his second stint at the helm.

The Saints proved their resurgence under Lyon wasn't a one-off, kicking away for a 14.8 (92) to 5.11 (41) victory at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night to condemn Luke Beveridge's charges to a winless first fortnight.

With Max King and Tim Membrey still sidelined, boom draftee Mattaes Phillipou underlined his talent with a brilliant performance in attack, scoring three goals including a sensational long-range effort to steady the Saints at the start of the third quarter.

Fellow youngsters Mitch Owens (three goals) and Anthony Caminiti (two goals), a late signing, helped Phillipou kick a winning score.

"I always say it to players, if I see it at training, good or bad, I'll see it in the game," Lyon said post match.

"I've seen Mattaes at training kicking it from outside 50. I've experienced Mitch Owens' workrate.

"We haven't hoped with Caminiti. He came in the first day at training and took those marks, he had that ground level, he has that speed.

"We picked them on what we saw and what they've been doing in AFL footy.

"So it's more credit to those kids."

Skipper Jack Steele (28 disposals, six clearances) was typically excellent but the Saints will sweat on scans on the tough midfielder's right shoulder.

Steele came off the ground in the third quarter but played out the game.

"We're hopeful, but he will go for scans tomorrow, so fingers crossed," Lyon said.

"Is it an AC, is it a hairline fracture or something? We don't know, but as soon as results come to hand we’ll let you know."

Lyon heaped praise on former Bulldog Zaine Cordy, who booted two goals and was at the centre of some heated moments.

"It's immeasurable what he's done for Caminiti, and Phillipou with his experience," Lyon said.

"But he was the one that started to heat up and took some grabs and then the kids followed him.

"I know for a fact he gave us some good insights by the way ... He said, 'look, this is how they play' and he really helped in the planning, no doubt about it."

For the Bulldogs Bailey Smith (28 disposals, 596 metres gained) worked hard all game while skipper Marcus Bontempelli lifted in the second quarter.

But the disjointed Dogs largely lacked bite and explosiveness, and were unable to find answers to St Kilda's relentless pressure.

The Saints burst out of the blocks and led by 32 points early in the second quarter before the Bulldogs kicked four goals in a row to cut the half-time deficit to five points.

But the Saints kicked nine goals to the Bulldogs' one in the second half to cruise to victory.

"The players felt like they built themselves up for the game and ultimately you walk through that corridor at the moment and through our rooms, the players are shattered," Luke Beveridge said.

"We all realise we haven't started the year as our supporters would have expected.

"We're playing below our own expectations which is quite obvious, so what can I say? Disappointing."