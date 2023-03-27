Will Setterfield celebrates a goal during Essendon's clash against Gold Coast in round two, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

DESPITE some hefty price increases, there are some players looking like serious options for our AFL Fantasy teams.

The key players of interest for The Traders include Will Setterfield (MID, $717,000), who is averaging 126, and Jack Ziebell (FWD, $629,000). Both are popular options for the early birds making their Fantasy Classic trades and with good reason.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

Setterfield is loving his inside midfield role at the Bombers. He attended 90 per cent of Essendon's centre bounces for 130 points, hitting all statlines.

Looking ahead to the dual-position updates after round five, Ziebell is a lock to add DEF status and will have added flexibility to be able to move him to struggling Fantasy backlines.

Jack Ziebell kicks the ball during North Melbourne's clash against Fremantle in round two, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Roy, Calvin and Warnie say it's not too late to grab these players and are looking at combinations that will see our Fantasy experts pick them up this week. Roy is keen to offload Jack Macrae (MID, $894,000) after Luke Beveridge said they will look to be innovative in round three. Already Macrae played 33 per cent of the game forward which isn't great signs for the Western Bulldogs ball-magnet's Fantasy numbers.

Plenty of your questions are answered on the latest episode of The Traders' Official AFL Fantasy Podcast.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

In this week's episode ...

2:00 - Roy, Calvin and Warnie have a bit of work to do in their hunt for the Hilux.

4:45 - Rory Laird bounced back with 142 to make Calvin happy.

7:00 - Cash generation is an issue for Warnie's mid-priced pick Dom Sheed.

9:30 - Roy has a few issues in his ruck line with Sean Darcy and Fremantle.

14:00 - Update on the top Fantasy coaches overall.

15:55 - Harry Sheezel gets maximum votes again in the Michael Barlow Medal for the cash cow of the year.

17:00 - News of the week including Max Gawn's knee and other niggles to monitor.

21:50 - Magoos news from the first weekend of VFL action.

23:40 - What do we do with the injured Jack Steele?

28:00 - Could Brodie Grundy be a good ruck option while Gawn is out?

30:20 - Is Will Setterfield a must-have?

32:30 - "Just lock it in" – Warnie is keen on getting Jack Ziebell into his FWD line.

34:30 - Is it too late for Nick Daicos?

37:15 - The most traded players are discussed and The Traders reveal their rage trades.

40:20 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on Twitter, @aflfantasy on Instagram and like the Official AFL Fantasy facebook page.

44:00 - "It was the worst 100 we have ever seen" – Roy is keen to trade Jack Macrae.

48:10 - What is the safest road: Setterfield or Ziebell?

51:20 - Now is the time to focus on getting in the players you've missed.

55:50 - Can we be trading out Finn Callaghan?

59:30 - Bounce back week for Sam Docherty is in play.

Get AFL Fantasy updates from The Traders in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and Instagram 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.