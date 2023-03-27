Mitchito Owens celebrates a goal during St Kilda's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round two, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

AS THE AFL undertakes a review of the Next Generation Academies, one of the most successful in the League has had a rebrand to increase its footprint.

St Kilda has had the third-most players graduate to AFL lists via its NGA since the program was introduced in 2016, with seven prospects drafted from its Academy.

Under the League's rules, the Saints weren't able to select their NGA talent Cam Mackenzie last year as the Hawks swooped on him at pick No.7, but the club has drafted Mitchito Owens, Marcus Windhager, Jack Peris, Angus McLennan and Josiah Kyle, while Bigoa Nyuon was plucked from the Saints' NGA by Richmond in 2019.

This year the Saints' NGA will be known as the STK Academy, incorporating school holiday introductory programs through to junior talent and elite youngsters.

As AFL.com.au reported this month, clubs' access to NGA prospects in the draft is one part of the AFL's overall review of the multicultural, Indigenous and diversity programs and pathways. There is a balance being found in terms of club investment in programs as well as draft incentives for access to talent.

St Kilda's Academy coach Nick Dal Santo said the Academies needed to appeal to young talent as early as possible.

"There are two main goals behind our Next Generation Academy – to positively contribute to the changing face of community football, AFL talent pathways and the elite competitions, and to identify and develop diverse talent to potentially help our AFL playing list," Dal Santo said.

"The key to the evolution of our academy has been our partners – the junior football competitions, Talent League partners and Moorabbin Airport. Through these partnerships we aim to inspire the young people of Melbourne’s south to dream big and work hard to achieve their football goals.

"With more sports on offer now than ever before, programs like the NGA are critical for the continued growth of our game in the community."

The STK Academy program's work, like all Next Generation Academies, stretches beyond the draftees who land on AFL lists. Annually, around 700 boys and girls go through junior talent academies at the Saints in bayside Melbourne in a similar program model to the northern academies.

Mackenzie, McLennan and North Melbourne's top-five picks Harry Sheezel and George Wardlaw were among the prospects from last year's draft to come through different junior academies. STK Academy's region cuts through the Sandringham Dragons and Dandenong Stingrays' zones in the Coates Talent League.

This year, Will Nish and Josh Docking, both members of the Dragons, shape as two of the leading Saints' NGA prospects.