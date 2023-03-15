THE ACCESS clubs have to Next Generation Academy players in the draft is part of the wide review of the program being undertaken by the AFL.

The League is looking at the next phase of the NGAs, which were introduced in 2016 and have had several iterations in terms of clubs' ability to select the Academy products in the draft.

Currently clubs are unable to match Academy bids on NGA players inside the top-40 selections of the draft, seeing the best prospects off-limits to their NGA clubs.

That was increased from the top-20 in 2021, following the new set of rules being established in 2020 after the Western Bulldogs landed Jamarra Ugle-Hagan with pick No.1 as a NGA product.

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan reacts as he is revealed as the No.1 pick at the 2020 NAB AFL Draft. Picture: Michael Willson, AFL Photos

St Kilda last year was unable to draft NGA prospect Cam Mackenzie while Melbourne also missed out on priority access to Mac Andrew in 2021 under the revised rules.

Clubs have provided feedback about finding the balance between them investing in the NGA, which was designed to increase Indigenous and multicultural representation at the top level, and also having greater access to players in the draft. There has been a push to return to a smaller protected band of the draft, with a view the top-40 means too many players are off-limits.

Any potential changes to more draft access for NGA players would not be for the 2023 intake.

The review is also looking at how diversity programs and those pathways fit into the NGA system around the competition and finding a model that meets the AFL's ambition but also incentivises club investment.