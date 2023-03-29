ADAM Treloar and Rory Lobb are back from injury for the Western Bulldogs' critical clash with Brisbane at Marvel Stadium on Thursday night.
The Dogs have made four changes to the team that lost to St Kilda by 51 points on Saturday night, including dropping youngster Sam Darcy, while the Lions have also lost a veteran to injury.
>> KEEP SCROLLING OR CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS AND EMERGENCIES
Treloar (hamstring) and Lobb (ankle) both passed fitness tests to earn selection for the 0-2 Bulldogs, while Taylor Duryea will miss due to illness.
Darcy, who was replaced by the tactical sub against the Saints, is goalless from his two games this season and has made way for Lobb.
The Lions will be without Daniel Rich, who will miss with a quad injury.
However, Brisbane has the perfect like-for-like replacement with Keidean Coleman coming back from concussion to fill the half-back void.
It is the only change from the Brisbane team that defeated Melbourne last Friday night.
Western Bulldogs v Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, 7.20pm AEDT
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: A.Jones, A.Treloar, R.Lobb, J.Johannisen
Out: S.Darcy (omitted), R.West (omitted), T.McLean (omitted), T.Duryea (illness), R.McComb (sub)
New: Arthur Jones
Last week's sub: Robbie McComb
BRISBANE
In: K.Coleman
Out: D.Rich (quad), D.Robertson (sub)
Last week's sub: Deven Robertson