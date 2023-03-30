Bobby Hill and Collingwood celebrate a goal during a clash against Port Adelaide in round two, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

HOW HAVE the Pies done it again?

After the club's supposed 'fire sale' during the 2020 Trade Period, Collingwood is back among the premiership favourites this season and appears destined to add to an incredible recent history.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

Having made either the preliminary final or the Grand Final in 10 of the last 21 years, AFL.com.au's new trade and draft podcast Gettable dissects the brutal list calls and the smart recruiting moves that have the Pies challenging again.

From the decision to part ways with senior regulars like Adam Treloar, Brodie Grundy and Jaidyn Stephenson, to the thinking behind targeting Dan McStay, Bobby Hill and Tom Mitchell, Gettable takes you inside Collingwood's list build.

GETTABLE: Free agent could be 'cherry on top' for Pies, 2017 re-draft Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge discuss Collingwood's list build, the standouts from R1 of the Coates League, and an in-demand Bomber

They also analyse the club's clever draft moves over the last three years, and debate how much fortune has played into the team's rise thanks to father-son prospects like Darcy Moore, Nick and Josh Daicos, as well as Academy talents like Isaac Quaynor.

Plus, get an insight into where Collingwood's list build could go from here – who are the free agents it'll target at season's end, will the draft play into its thinking, and could it trade for a ready-made gun?

Listen to co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge break down Collingwood's list build on Gettable, and subscribe to the best new trade and draft show wherever you get your podcasts.