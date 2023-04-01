THERE were positives aplenty to come from St Kilda's 14.8 (92) to 11.8 (74) win against Essendon at the MCG on Saturday night, but unfortunately there were also more injury concerns for the already hard-hit Saints.

Jimmy Webster has a facial injury after a head clash late in the game while Mason Wood finished the match on the bench nursing a sore shoulder.

Already boasting the League's longest injury list, including captain Jack Steele and star full forward Max King, Ross Lyon has had to dig deep into the club's playing stocks and has so far been rewarded as his side sits undefeated after three rounds.

But if the injuries keep coming a breaking point may be reached soon.

"My understanding is it (Webster's injury) is a cheekbone under a little bit of pressure," Lyon said after the win.

"And Mason Wood's a bit of a shoulder, but we'll assess it in the cold light of day.

"I think Jimmy's definitely out, but Mason Wood we'll assess tomorrow."

To lose Wood could be particularly costly for the Saints as he has been in career-best form to start the season.

The former Kangaroo is averaging just under 24 disposals a game, up on his previous best season last year where he managed just over 16 touches each outing.

"His first three games have been outstanding to be honest," Lyon said. "And again he stood up in the last quarter.

"Everyone's got their own story, haven't they? He'd been on an AFL list, been injured a lot, so he's put in a lot of time on his body and his preparation and he's grabbed his second opportunity.

"A lot of people do that. You look back and you think 'what did I leave on the table at the other place?'

"Footy mortality sharpens you up pretty quick."

Essendon coach Brad Scott conceded his side's slow start, which saw them concede the first five goals of the game, was always going to be difficult to come back from.

"There were two periods where they got on a roll and kicked 10 of their 14 goals in a short space of time," Scott said.

"We were really badly beaten in the contest early and Wilkie was just really dominant early.

"We arrested that and made some changes, both in terms of personnel but also in our general fight and willingness to compete.

"But if you give a side like St Kilda that defend very well a 34-point head start, it's going to be hard to peg them back.

"It was a disappointing start but I'm really pleased with the fight and the effort to turn it around."

