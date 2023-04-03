Charlie Curnow celebrates a goal during Carlton's round three match against Greater Western Sydney at Giants Stadium on April 1, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

NORTH Melbourne is without Ben McKay and potentially Griffin Logue, but is confident it can find a way to cut ominous Carlton duo Harry McKay and Charlie Curnow down to size.

The Blues' towering pair of Coleman medallists are expected to play a key role when Carlton (2-1-0) take on the undersized Kangaroos (2-1) in their Good Friday match at Marvel Stadium.

Ben McKay (foot) remains sidelined, meaning if the Blues and Kangaroos don't make and face off in finals, he and twin brother Harry will notch a comical seven seasons without playing each other since their 2017 debuts.

Harry has played North Melbourne twice in 73 games while Ben has faced Carlton twice in 52 appearances, but they have never featured in the same game.

Logue has received a one-match suspension for a high bump on Hawthorn's Will Day, with the Kangaroos to challenge that at the Tribunal on Tuesday.

Regardless, midfielder Ben Cunnington was confident North could handle McKay and Curnow.

"It is a test but I believe last year with McKay we didn't have a couple of our key defenders and I think (Aiden Bonar) and (Aidan) Corr or a couple of our smaller defenders actually did not a bad job," he told reporters.

"So whatever happens at appeal or not, we'll back in our system and go from there."

Curnow has booted 10 goals across the first three rounds while McKay has just two.

Defender Sam Docherty was confident the Blues could maximise their twin towers.

"The pleasing thing is we're getting the shots on goal and we're getting the ball inside 50 and the efficiency around that is just where we need to improve and if we improve that, we'll score a lot more," Docherty said after they kicked 9.20 against Greater Western Sydney.

Jy Simpkin will return from suspension while Cunnington was optimistic star midfielder Luke Davies-Uniacke (corked calf) would play after he was a late withdrawal from North Melbourne's loss to Hawthorn.

The 'Superclash' match helps raise funds for the Royal Children's Hospital Good Friday Appeal.

Docherty and Cunnington have experienced the hospital system through their respective testicular cancer battles.

They are both in remission but said becoming fathers had accentuated the importance of the children's hospital's work.

"Ben and I didn't get to play against each other last year," Docherty said.

"To be able to play on a big occasion against each other – I've been quietly hoping neither of us got injured in the first few rounds this year and make it through this week. It's a great occasion."