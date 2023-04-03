Mason Wood after the round three clash between St Kilda and Essendon at the MCG on April 1, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

ST KILDA wingman Mason Wood has avoided a serious shoulder injury and could be available for Saturday night's clash against Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, but Jimmy Webster is set for an extended stint on the sidelines due to a fractured cheekbone.

The Saints have the longest injury list in the AFL right now, headlined by Jack Steele, Max King, Zak Jones, Tim Membrey, Jack Billings and Nick Coffield, but are breathing a sigh of relief after initially expecting Wood to be sidelined for some time.

Wood was the clear standout in Saturday night's 18-point win over Essendon, amassing a career-high 27 disposals, 11 marks and a goal before exiting the game late due to the shoulder hit.

The 29-year-old is expected to train later in the week to prove his fitness and might be cleared to face the Suns, which would be a boost to St Kilda's chances of remaining undefeated.

Webster had only just returned from a broken hand when he copped friendly fire from Dougal Howard against the Bombers.

The Tasmanian is set to miss five to six weeks, with his return to action to become clearer in the coming weeks.

Wood has reignited his career at Moorabbin across the past 12 months.

After being delisted by North Melbourne at the end of 2020, St Kilda added the Geelong Falcons product to its rookie list via the pre-season supplemental selection period ahead of the 2021 season.

He featured nine times in his first year at the club before playing a career-high 19 games under Brett Ratten in 2022.

He's gone to another level under Ross Lyon's watch, averaging 23.7 disposals, 503.4 metres gained, 7.3 score involvements and 5.7 intercept possessions across the first three rounds to put his name in early All-Australian consideration.

St Kilda has won its first three games under Lyon and many expect Wood to be leading the Trevor Barker Award after three rounds, potentially even the Brownlow Medal.

He is one of only six players to poll coaches votes in each of the first three rounds – Nick and Josh Daicos, Clayton Oliver, Toby Nankervis and Darcy Parish are the other five – to sit fifth overall behind joint leaders Jordan De Goey and Luke Davies-Uniacke.