A FORMER sheep paddock just outside Mount Barker in the Adelaide Hills will become the newest AFL venue when Gather Round rolls into South Australia.

Brisbane will take on North Melbourne at the Summit Sport and Recreation Park on Saturday afternoon, which is a testament to the vision and investment of the local council that transformed farmland into a thriving community sports hub.

Opened in April, 2021, the venue was deemed suitable to host a match after the council pounced when efforts to put a game in the Barossa Valley hit a roadblock.

"Having this game here demonstrates that AFL footy is for everybody," Mount Barker District Council Mayor David Leach told AFL.com.au.

View of the Summit Sports and Recreation Park, Mt Barker, South Australia. Picture: AFL Photos

"We're thrilled to be breaking new ground and creating a bit of history.

"We didn't just want the game for the sake of it, we wanted it because Mount Barker will be a great place to play an AFL match.

"When we first decided to build the sport park, we decided that we would do it to a regional AFL standard, that we would do it once and do it as best we could, and that decision has paid off."

Key to Mount Barker's pitch was the high quality of the ryegrass playing surface of the oval that is 160m long and 141m wide, which is roughly the same width as the MCG and just a few metres shorter than the home of football.

Temporary grandstands will seat around 3,000 fans, with standing room taking the capacity to 7,500 for the match that was sold out within hours of each of the two ticket releases.

While the venue meets regional AFL standards, work is ongoing to ensure the ground is ready to host a game played for premiership points.

"We'll definitely be ready," says Alison Hancock, the council executive overseeing preparations.

"It was a sheep paddock three years ago, so this is the first real major test for our venue.

"We've restricted activity on the ground and the turf is definitely getting the VIP treatment.

"Our clubrooms were built to a regional AFL standard, so there will be some temporary infrastructure that will be bumped in to the rear of the clubroom building to virtually double the size of the facility to allow for teams to have their own space, along with allied health and medical facilities.

Football at the Summit Sports and Recreation Park, Mt Barker, South Australia. Picture: AFL Photos

"We haven't had a great deal of time to be prepared, but everyone is putting their shoulder to the wheel to make sure that this works incredibly well for our region."

Stunning views of surrounding farmlands, vineyards and the town of Mount Barker can be had from the picturesque venue that will feature The Terrace, a purpose-built precinct that will showcase the best of the region's award-winning cellar doors, distilleries and food from renowned local producers.

While the game is the focus, Mayor Leach hopes fans will take the opportunity to explore the region.

"Mount Barker and the Adelaide Hills has a lot to offer people, not just those coming to our game, but for anyone visiting Adelaide for Gather Round," he said.

View of the Summit Sports and Recreation Park, Mt Barker, South Australia. Picture: AFL Photos

"We've got first-class wineries, gin distilleries, restaurants, pubs and historic towns all set in a really beautiful part of the state.

"There is a lot for people to see and do while they're here."

Fans are advised to take public transport to the game or make use of the park-and-ride shuttle bus services that will be set up by the council.

GET OUT AND ABOUT IN THE ADELAIDE HILLS

Mount Barker Summit Lookout

Just minutes from Summit Sport and Recreation Park, the Lookout offers panoramic views of the surrounding area, including Mount Lofty, Mount Barker township and the Bremer Valley. Stop at Mount Lofty Lookout on the way up for a great view of the city.

View from Mt Barker. Picture: Facebook, Summit Sport and Recreation Park

Cellar Doors

There are over 50 cellar doors, including Henschke, Tapanappa, Shaw + Smith, The Lane Vineyard and Sidewood Estate in the Hills. Sidewood is a good one for families as it has an outstanding restaurant and features a bocce area and other outdoor games to keep the kids occupied.

Beerenberg Farm

The home of the renowned maker of jams, chutneys, gourmet relishes, and sauces is just outside Hahndorf. Have a bite to eat at the Farm Café, visit the shop then stroll the fields and pick your own fresh strawberries.

Jurlique Farm

Take a tour of the carefully managed farm where the world-famous brand sustainably grows and harvests the botanicals used in its extensive natural skincare range.

Historic Towns

Historic towns like Hahndorf, Mount Barker, Birdwood, Aldgate and Stirling are highlights of the Hills region. Walking the main street of Hahndorf, the oldest surviving German settlement in Australia, is a South Australian ritual.

Pubs

The Adelaide Hills are home to some of the grandest historic pubs in the state, the Stirling, the Aldgate Pump and the Uraidla, to name a few. The Stirling took the top gong of 'best overall hotel' at last year's SA Hotel Industry Awards.

Hahndorf Farm Barn

The Farm Barn is a unique blend of children's farmyard and wildlife park. Try your hand at milking a cow, take a pony or tractor ride, bottle feed lambs or hand feed camels, goats and donkeys. There's a lot to take in, but watch where you're stepping!

Animals at the Hahndorf Farm Barn. Picture: Facebook

Wildlife Parks

For nature lovers and hikers, there are several conservation parks in the region – including Cleland Conservation Park, Gorge Wildlife Park, Morialta Conservation Park and Warrawong Wildlife Sanctuary – where you can take in the local flora and fauna and walk trails of varying difficulty.

Gin Distilleries

If gin is your tipple of choice you can indulge in a visit to Ambleside Distillers, Applewood Distillery or 78 Degrees Distillery to enjoy a tasting. Ambleside offers a gin blending masterclass that includes taking home a couple of bottles of your own special creation.