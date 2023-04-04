Ben Ainsworth celebrates a goal in the round 15 clash between Port Adelaide and Gold Coast on June 26, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

DYNAMIC Gold Coast half forward Ben Ainsworth admits there was a time not that long ago he was given games based on his talent alone.

However, since being dropped midway through the 2021 season, Ainsworth has transformed himself into one of the Suns' hardest workers and one of their best players.

The 25-year-old will run out against St Kilda on Saturday night to play his 100th game, a completely different footballer from the one drafted at No.4 in 2016.

EXPECT MORE SUN BOMBS Dew to keep gun up forward after day out

Speaking on Tuesday following a light training session ahead of taking on the unbeaten Saints, Ainsworth said he'd learnt a lot in his six-plus years in the AFL.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Ainsworth delivers much-needed gem The Suns continue to fight hard, as Ben Ainsworth drills this goal

"It was a bit of a reality check in 2021 when ‘Dewy’ dropped me to the twos," Ainsworth said.

"I think it was the best thing for me in hindsight because it made me realise I just can't go out there and dawdle around every week, I actually had to go out there and perform and not just rely on my talents.

"A lot of hard work was put in over the last year or so and I'm reaping the rewards now."

NINE THINGS WE LEARNED Sun is gunning for the game's best mids

Since re-entering the team in the back half of 2021, Ainsworth has played 34 consecutive games and turned himself into a power-running forward that can turn the game with ball in hand and impact it defensively at the same time.

Last season he kicked 25 goals and finished third in the competition for goal assists, with 25.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Ainsworth's big U-turn breathes life into Suns Ben Ainsworth's composed snap gave his side a much-needed goal against the run of play

He is the only top-10 draft pick still at the Suns from their 2016 haul after the departures of Jack Scrimshaw, Will Brodie and Jack Bowes, saying he's confident success will come.

Ainsworth was again impactful in Gold Coast’s win over Geelong on Sunday with 16 disposals, five score involvements and 13 pressure acts.

"Over the first two weeks we were a little bit down on pressure and it's been a sole focus for us the last couple of weeks.

"As small forwards it's a major part of our game we need to bring week in and week out."