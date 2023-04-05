GETTABLE welcomes player agent Marty Pask to the desk this week.

Pask, from Kapital Sports Group, provides an update on a host of his uncontracted clients like Essendon first-round pick Ben Hobbs and the club's veteran former captain Dyson Heppell.

The long-time player agent also takes us behind Richmond midfielder Jack Graham's tour of Port Adelaide last year, and provides his view on what he believes will be the next evolution of the trade and draft period.

Gettable's co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge also look at potential No.1 pick Harley Reid's start to the Coates Talent League, and debate whether an NBA-style player movement system could work in the AFL.

Gettable is the new trade, draft and free agency podcast on AFL.com.au, the AFL Live Official App, or wherever you get your podcasts. The latest episode is live now.