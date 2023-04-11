Reuben Ginbey looks on after the R4 match between West Coast and Melbourne at Optus Stadium on April 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

AROUND this time of the season, AFL Fantasy Classic coaches try to pounce on some under-priced premiums. They usually do this my moving up a cash cow who has enjoyed a few price increases.

Unfortunately, the cash cows who are making cash need to stay in our sides and there are few new cash cows or rookies coming through to bring in.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

Coaches might need to get creative (but not as creative as Ross Lyon subbing out Roy and Warnie's captain Rowan Marshall).

Rowan Marshall signs autographs after the R4 clash between St Kilda and Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, on April 8, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

The Traders look at the key issues heading into Gather Round which includes more ruck woes with Toby Nankervis out for an extended period and the late withdrawal of Jarrod Witts that wreaked havoc for his owners. Add to that the potential rests for some Eagles kids such as Reuben Ginbey and other backline problems, there's a bit to think about this week.

PLAY AFL FANTASY Pick your team NOW

Oh – and apparently the premiums we picked at the start of the year aren't doing what we expected … Rory Laird and Josh Dunkley are ready to be shown the door.

Join Roy, Calvin and Warnie as they chat through round four and look ahead to the weekend and the moves you need to be making.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

In this week’s episode …

1:00 - It was a tough round with scores over 2000 being good ones.

4:00 - Calvin was happy with Warnie's phone call telling him about Jarrod Witts being a late out and getting Tim English for 145.

8:50 - If you don't own Nick Daicos, playing against someone who does is a hard watch.

11:00 - Warnie gives his -3 to Ross Lyon for subbing his captain Rowan Marshall on 107.

13:45 - There was very little barking from James Sicily as he scored 18 points in the last three-quarters.

16:15 - The so-called pillars of strength in Sam Docherty, Rory Laird and Josh Dunkley are all dropping cash.

19:30 - A huge score by 'Scott Lucas' of 2317 won the week.

20:45 - Could the Michael Barlow Medal be renamed to the Harry Sheezel Medal?

22:20 - Toby Nankervis and Tom Lynch will miss a few weeks for the Tigers.

25:00 - Coaches have issues with how the sub rule is currently communicated. Could we see some change?

28:00 - Is Reuben Ginbey in line for a rest?

31:15 - What will we do with Will Day if he is suspended?

36:00 - It's apparently upgrade season, but we need rookies to make it happen!

42:15 - Jayden Hunt and Trent Rivers appear to be a couple of sub-$600k defenders worth looking at to help fix the crisis in the backline.

47:00 - Which players could we see gain DPP after round five?

51:30 - The Traders reveal their early trades.

52:15 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on Twitter, @aflfantasy on Instagram and like the Official AFL Fantasy facebook page.

56:55 - Would you play an extra rookie on field to get James Worpel to Clayton Oliver?

1:00:30 - Do we have an issue with Nick Daicos this week against St Kilda?

1:04:40 - Is Darcy Tucker a mid-pricer worth looking at after playing his first full game?

Get AFL Fantasy updates from The Traders in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.