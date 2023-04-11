GREATER Western Sydney will bring injured duo Toby Bedford and Harry Perryman to Adelaide this weekend as the pair grow ever-closer to speedy returns, but veteran Phil Davis is expected to be sidelined yet again with a groin injury.

Bedford and Perryman are making quicker-than-anticipated recoveries from respective hamstring injuries sustained earlier this year, with the Giants hopeful that both could now play football at some level as early as next week.

Bedford, who had impressed upon his arrival from Melbourne during last year's Trade Period, sustained a significant hamstring injury on the eve of the season with fears he could initially miss the season's first two months.

Toby Bedford poses for a photograph during GWS's 2023 Official Team Photo Day at Giants HQ on February 7, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

But the clever goalkicker, as well as Perryman, will fly with teammates to South Australia for Gather Round this weekend with the club's intention to get both players another main session under their belts before their return.

Perryman injured his hamstring in the opening minutes of the side's round one victory over the Crows and had initially been tipped to miss up to six weeks, but is also making an impressive recovery.

Harry Perryman in action against Port Adelaide in round 20, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Bedford's impending return will soften the blow of losing last year's first-round pick Darcy Jones to a season-ending ACL injury last week, with young defender Leek Aleer also expected back within a fortnight following a quad problem.

However, the 32-year-old Davis is expected to miss a number of weeks after limping from the field with a groin injury in the VFL last weekend. The veteran defender had only just recovered from an off-season ankle problem.