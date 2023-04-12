Ben Brown looks on before the R2 match between Melbourne and Brisbane at the Gabba on March 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

BEN BROWN'S expected return from a back injury has given Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin a selection headache as he weighs up his best attacking mix.

The Demons' outright leading goalkicker over the opening three rounds, Brown is almost certain to be available to take on Essendon at Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

But Michael Hibberd (Achilles soreness) has been ruled out and fellow defender Jake Lever (ankle) faces a fitness test later in the week.

Brown was substituted out of the round three win over Sydney with a sore back and missed last week's thumping of West Coast.

Ben Brown looks on during the R3 match between Melbourne and Sydney at the MCG on April 2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

In his absence, Tom McDonald was recalled and impressed alongside Jacob van Rooyen and defender-turned-forward Harrison Petty in attack.

Goodwin is "confident" Brown will put his hand up for selection and said a short six-day break, plus travel from Perth and to Adelaide, leading into the Bombers clash will be a consideration at the selection table.

"We've got a group of talls that are in good form, so we'll have to make some decisions," Goodwin told reporters on Wednesday.

"It's really healthy. You saw what Tommy McDonald did last week ... and all those forwards are doing fantastic jobs."

Glorious McDonald nets four in Dees' demolition Tom McDonald produces a stirring scoring effort securing four goals as part of Melbourne's dominant victory

Goodwin dismissed suggestions tall trio McDonald, Brown and van Rooyen could not perform effectively in the same forward line.

"Tom and Ben have pretty much had some chemistry together for three years now and Jacob will just add to that," Goodwin said.

"There's no doubt all those guys can play together. We're not scared of that at all.

"We generally play a stronger brand of footy when we've got the three talls functioning in the forward half of the ground."

Jacob van Rooyen celebrates a goal during the R4 match between Melbourne and West Coast at Optus Stadium on April 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Goodwin said James Harmes has returned to training with "a smile on his face" after two weeks off because of personal reasons.

The versatile premiership player will return to action through the VFL this week.

"It's great for our footy club to get him back involved and back playing," Goodwin said.

"We need a really healthy James Harmes pushing for selection ... he's a quality player that we need playing some really strong footy for us."