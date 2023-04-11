WHO IS a chance to play in round five?

In this week's In the Mix we find the players who are giving their selectors plenty of food for thought.

Who's going out, who's sore, who is under the pump? Our reporters attempt to pick all the R5 ins and outs. Check it out.

Forwards Shane McAdam and Luke Pedlar have served their respective suspensions and are available to return against Carlton on Thursday night, with both likely inclusions. Key forward Darcy Fogarty trained with his knee heavily strapped early in the week and is also pushing to return but not certain after two weeks on the sidelines. Midfielder Sam Berry has been rusty and missed round four with a calf niggle, adding to the selection squeeze this week. The Crows are coming off a five-day break, so changes will help freshen the 23. Complicating issues, however, is the SANFL team will not have a game this week for those who miss out. Matt Crouch had a game-high 37 disposals and seven clearances in the SANFL last week, with Jackson Hately (36 and a goal) also impressive. – Nathan Schmook

R4 sub: Harry Schoenberg (replaced Jordon Butts)

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More SANFL Showreel, R2: Matt Crouch highlights Enjoy Matt Crouch's standout SANFL performance for the Crows

After missing the past two weeks with a quad injury, Daniel Rich appears back in the frame to face North Melbourne on Saturday after training strongly on Tuesday. Although it would be hard for coach Chris Fagan to change the team that impressed against Collingwood, the veteran half-back is an almost certain selection if he gets through the rest of the week. Darcy Gardiner is also fit for the first time this year after overcoming shoulder and ankle problems, although he'll come back through the VFL, while Jarryd Lyons continues to pile the pressure on the starting midfield with powerful performances at the lower level. – Michael Whiting

R4 sub: Deven Robertson (replaced Jack Gunston)

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Rich makes Dixon pay full price for back-to-back 50m penalties Daniel Rich slots the goal after Charlie Dixon gives away a 100m penalty

Expect it to be a big week at the selection table. Sam Docherty will miss up to six weeks after surgery on Tuesday to repair a knee injury, but superstar midfielder Sam Walsh leads a long list of potential inclusions after recovering from a long-term back injury. Blake Acres is available after suspension and a pectoral injury, Matt Kennedy has recovered from a calf problem, while Jack Martin is also fit after a calf issue. Mitch McGovern trained fully on Tuesday and should be fit, having been subbed last week with a knock to his thigh. Midfield duo Paddy Dow (32 disposals, two goals) and Jaxon Binns (31 disposals, two goals) were among the best at VFL level last week, while Brodie Kemp (32 disposals, 13 marks) and Lachie Plowman (27 disposals, 10 marks) could bolster the backline. Alex Cincotta is on debut-watch as a potential Docherty replacement, having been held over from the VFL last weekend as an emergency. - Riley Beveridge

R4 sub: Jack Carroll (replaced Mitch McGovern)

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More VFL Showreel, R3: Jaxon Binns highlights Enjoy Jaxon Binns' standout VFL performance for the Blues

Craig McRae still has a ruck problem but doesn't have too many other options but to persist with the makeshift operation he went with in Brisbane on Easter Thursday. Collingwood's VFL side was well beaten by the Lions, but Finlay Macrae put his hand up for another AFL opportunity with 23 disposals and a goal. Ed Allan was included in the squad last week and collected 20 touches at Brighton Homes Arena, while Jakob Ryan showed a bit. Jack Ginnivan didn't have a massive impact in his second game back at VFL level, but showed his quality last year and might be considered by the match committee ahead of the trip to South Australia. - Josh Gabelich

R4 sub: Oleg Markov (replaced Reef McInnes)

Finlay Macrae (left) and Jack Ginnivan during Collingwood's official team photo day at the AIA Centre on February 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Bombers are set to make at least one change for their clash against Melbourne after Sam Weideman was substituted out of Sunday's win over Greater Western Sydney due to concussion. Dyson Heppell (19 disposals at 100 per cent efficiency) started as the sub but performed well when introduced, so he is likely to at least retain his spot in the 23. Alwyn Davey jnr (10 disposals) hurt his shoulder but played out the game, while Harrison Jones (10 disposals, four marks) was goalless for the third time in four games this season but played his role in a forward line that had 33 scoring shots, while only five Bombers had more pressure acts than the 22-year-old. But there is pressure for spots as Ben Hobbs (27 disposals, nine clearances, seven tackles and a goal) and Will Snelling (28 disposals, nine tackles and two goals) dominated in the VFL, while the in-form Patrick Voss kicked 1.4 and Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti marked his return from injury with two goals. – Dejan Kalinic



R4 sub: Dyson Heppell (replaced Sam Weideman)

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More VFL Showreel, R3: Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti highlights Enjoy Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti's standout VFL performance for the Bombers

The Dockers flew reinforcements into Adelaide on Monday as they look to replace injured key forward Matt Taberner. Versatile forward Sam Sturt looks a likely option after an impressive pre-season, while wingman Corey Wagner and midfielder Will Brodie joined him on the flight out of Perth. Brodie would address the Dockers' contested ball issues after racking up 37 disposals (26 contested) and 15 clearances in the WAFL. The Dockers are confident Michael Frederick will be available after sustaining an eye injury in round three. Second-year midfielder Neil Erasmus remains available, while Matthew Johnson has shown his class when injected into the past two matches as the substitute. Recruit Josh Corbett was an emergency in round four ahead of Josh Treacy. – Nathan Schmook

R4 sub: Matthew Johnson (replaced Nathan O'Driscoll)

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More WAFL Showreel, R1: Will Brodie highlights Enjoy Will Brodie's standout WAFL performance for the Thunder

The Cats bounced back on Easter Monday but Chris Scott will need to make at least one change with Jed Bews entering concussion protocols. Sam De Koning is expected to be available for Gather Round after missing the game against Hawthorn due to concussion. Brandan Parfitt was held over from the VFL curtain-raiser, but axed midfielder Tanner Bruhn mounted a case for an instant recall after amassing 34 disposals and seven clearances against Box Hill. Ollie Dempsey also impressed at the MCG with 25 touches and 10 marks, while Sam Simpson is ready to return to AFL level when a spot opens, after gathering 25 touches. Jon Ceglar was managed after replacing Rhys Stanley in round three. - Josh Gabelich

R4 sub: Ollie Henry (replaced Jed Bews)

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Nasty head clash downs two utilities Hawthorn's Conor Nash and Geelong's Jed Bews leave the field after this sickening collision

Stuart Dew has some decisions to make ahead of Friday's game against Fremantle following the poor loss to St Kilda. Co-captain Jarrod Witts should return after he was a late scratching against the Saints, while veteran wingman Brandon Ellis is likely to play his first senior game of the season after proving his fitness in the VFL. Reliable small defender Sean Lemmens could also be considered after playing at the lower level, while Jy Farrar (26 disposals) also handled his demotion well. Mabior Chol kicked two goals in the VFL. – Michael Whiting

R4 sub: Alex Sexton (replaced Joel Jeffrey)

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More VFL Showreel, R3: Mabiol Chol highlights Enjoy Mabiol Chol's standout VFL performance for the Suns

The Giants will have a number of options to call upon as they look to respond from three straight defeats. No.1 pick Aaron Cadman was a travelling emergency last weekend as he grows ever closer to a long-awaited debut. Josh Fahey also continues to bang the door down for his first senior game, winning 37 disposals and nine marks in the VFL. Xavier O'Halloran returned from a quad injury with 25 disposals and a goal in the reserves, while last year's mid-season pick-up Wade Derksen kicked five goals in a commanding performance to put his hand up for selection. Toby Bedford (hamstring) and Harry Perryman (hamstring) won't be ready this week, but are edging closer to their respective comebacks. - Riley Beveridge

R4 sub: Cooper Hamilton (replaced Conor Stone)

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More VFL Showreel, R3: Wade Derksen highlights Enjoy Wade Derksen's standout VFL performance for the Giants

Sam Mitchell didn't make a change to the 22 that beat North Melbourne, but might make some changes after Hawthorn was smashed by Geelong on Easter Monday. Sam Butler was impressive for Box Hill in the curtain-raiser at the MCG, slotting four goals, while Max Lynch was dominant in the ruck and inside 50, finishing with 34 hitouts and two goals against the Cats' reserves. Lachie Bramble responded to being axed with 30 touches, while Ned Long collected 21 disposals and kicked a goal. Jacob Koschitzke was included in the squad but went scoreless in the VFL. - Josh Gabelich

R4 sub: Chad Wingard (replaced Tyler Brockman)

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More VFL Showreel, R3: Sam Butler highlights Enjoy Sam Butler's standout VFL performance for the Hawks

There's a fight on for key forward spots and Melbourne will have a selection conundrum on its hands if Ben Brown proves himself fit to face Essendon. Tom McDonald (four goals, six marks) starred after being recalled to the side to face the Eagles, while Jacob van Rooyen has been excellent since his debut (three goals against Sydney, two against the Eagles) and Brown booted nine goals across the opening three rounds before injuring his back. Michael Hibberd suffered an Achilles injury against the Eagles and is no guarantee to be fit to face the Bombers. Young mid Bailey Laurie, who debuted in round one but has been relegated since, put his hand up for another crack at the top level after gathering 35 disposals, eight clearances and a goal in the VFL. James Harmes (personal reasons) sat out for a second week but is a chance to return against the Bombers. - Alison O'Connor

R4 sub: James Jordon (replaced Michael Hibberd)

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Glorious McDonald nets four in Dees' demolition Tom McDonald produces a stirring scoring effort securing four goals as part of Melbourne's dominant victory

The Kangaroos are hopeful that Nick Larkey will pass a fitness test on Thursday, having copped a knock to his hip last weekend. However, he's been on light duties for the majority of the week and could be in doubt. Callum Coleman-Jones will be on standby as a potential replacement, having returned from a foot injury in the VFL last weekend with 14 disposals, 14 hitouts and a goal. Ben McKay will also have a fitness test later this week as he recovers from a foot problem, with some initial hope that he will be available to play. Griffin Logue will return from suspension to provide a potential double-boost down back. George Wardlaw continued his return through the VFL, finishing with 15 disposals and a goal. - Riley Beveridge

R4 sub: Hugh Greenwood (replaced Ben Cunnington)

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Larkey's bag of tricks hits Eagles for six Nick Larkey proves the difference with a mammoth six-goal performance

After swinging the axe last week, Ken Hinkley might have an easier time at the selection table ahead of facing the resurgent Western Bulldogs after the stirring victory over Sydney. Mitch Georgiades kicked three goals in the SANFL, although the AFL forward line functioned well, while Riley Bonner and Orazio Fantasia could also come back into the frame to face the Dogs. With no fresh injuries from the weekend, it's hard to see too many changes though. – Michael Whiting

R4 sub: Darcy Byrne-Jones (replaced Junior Rioli)

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More SANFL Showreel, R2: Mitch Georgiades highlights Enjoy Mitch Georgiades' standout SANFL performance for the Magpies

Richmond will be forced to make even more changes this weekend after its horror run of injuries continued on Saturday. Jack Riewoldt will be back to lead the forward line in the absence of Tom Lynch, Jack Ross continued his good form in the VFL and could be the man to replace Jack Graham, while Richmond's talls crisis should see Ben Miller return in place of injured co-captain Toby Nankervis. Trent Cotchin, who was the sub against the Bulldogs, could come back into the 22, while Maurice Rioli managed just seven touches in the VFL after being dropped from the senior side. In addition to the absence of Lynch and Nankervis, Robbie Tarrant, Ivan Soldo and rookies Bigoa Nyuon and Kaelan Bradtke are all injured, meaning Damien Hardwick's tall stocks are stretched thin. – Martin Smith

R4 sub: Trent Cotchin (replaced Jack Graham)

Tom Lynch on the bench during Richmond's round four match against the Western Bulldogs at the MCG on April 8, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

St Kilda is still being hit by injuries but continues to handle the personnel problems. Jack Bytel is set for another stint on the sidelines, this time with an ankle issue. The Saints might start getting some reinforcements back this weekend. Tim Membrey is in the frame to face Collingwood on Sunday after missing the first month of the season with a knee injury. The 28-year-old will need to prove his fitness later in the week. Tom Highmore, Tom Campbell and Jack Peris were all emergencies on the weekend and have been around the mark in the early stages of the season. Highmore was strong in Sandringham’'s loss to Gold Coast, while Cooper Sharman also made an impact, although there were only eight AFL-listed players in the game at RSEA Park. - Josh Gabelich

R4 sub: Jack Bytel (replaced Rowan Marshall)

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Saints injury curse continues as Bytel limps off the ground Jack Bytel will hope to have escaped serious injury following this incident against Gold Coast

The loss of the McCartin brothers due to concussion and Lance Franklin due to a knee problem will further stretch Sydney's tall resources against a Richmond side that is also missing several key big men due to injury. Hayden McLean is a chance to return in a second ruck/forward role, while former Bomber Aaron Francis or South Australian Will Gould could come in to plug a hole down back. Robbie Fox, who was the sub last week, should return to the 22, while Ryan Clarke has recovered from a hamstring problem. Midfielders Angus Sheldrick and Matt Roberts could also be considered as the Swans look to get their season back on track. – Martin Smith

R4 sub: Robbie Fox (replaced Paddy McCartin)

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Luckless McCartin suffers cruel injury blow Paddy McCartin succumbs to another concerning setback after hitting his head on the ground in the opening quarter

Midfielder Dom Sheed is a chance to return from a throat injury but no guarantee at this stage. The Eagles lacked pace against Melbourne and Jack Petruccelle would address that if called on to play forward. Half-back Alex Witherden should return if he is cleared after being in concussion protocols. The Eagles could also use another tall defender against Tom Hawkins and Jeremy Cameron, with Harry Edwards available and Rhett Bazzo building in the WAFL. Elevating Josh Rotham from the sub duties is another option, giving the Eagles an extra back-up ruckman after he played the role late in 2022. – Nathan Schmook

R4 sub: Josh Rotham (replaced Elliot Yeo)

Dom Sheed evades Hugh Greenwood during round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Western Bulldogs have levelled the ledger at 2-2 but Luke Beveridge will be forced to make some changes ahead of Gather Round. Alex Keath has entered concussion protocols, while Hayden Crozier is in doubt after hurting his back. Ryan Gardner is in the box seat to return after spending the past fortnight in the VFL. Taylor Duryea missed round three with illness and played for Footscray on Saturday. The two-time premiership defender could replace Crozier if he doesn't get up. Cody Weightman is set to return for his first game after missing the first month with an adductor issue. Toby McLean couldn't have done much more to earn a recall, amassing 47 touches, 17 clearances and eight tackles against Richmond's VFL side. Sam Darcy kicked two goals after booting three last week. - Josh Gabelich

R4 sub: Mitch Hannan (replaced Alex Keath)