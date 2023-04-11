Harry McKay makes high contact with Harry Sheezel during Carlton's clash against North Melbourne in round four, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON forward Harry McKay is free to play Adelaide on Thursday night after having his one-match suspension overturned at the Tribunal.

McKay was charged with striking Harry Sheezel in the Blues' Good Friday triumph over North Melbourne, but successfully argued the charge down from medium impact to low impact.

He will now be issued with a fine instead.

The Tribunal disagreed with Match Review Officer Michael Christian's medium impact grading, with chairman Jeff Gleeson delivering Carlton and McKay the good news after 90 minutes of evidence and 50 minutes of deliberation.

Gleeson said the Tribunal downgraded the charge for two main reasons.

Firstly, he said McKay did all he could to reduce the force of impact.

"Not only did McKay not move in such a way at the moment of impact to increase the force, he slides up somewhat to make it a more glancing impact. He separates his arms … in a way that appears to demonstrate an attempt to reduce the force of impact," Gleeson said.

"This movement reduces the potential for injury. We don't consider, in the end, this impact had real potential for a head injury."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More McKay cops a week for late contact on Sheezel Harry McKay concedes a free kick after this action on Harry Sheezel

Gleeson then referenced a case in 2021 between Brisbane's Rhys Mathieson and Melbourne's Kysaiah Pickett that was raised during the hearing, in which the Lions midfielder had his swinging arm graded as low impact.

"There are important differences between the incidents, but we have some difficulty in finding the actual and potential impact here was meaningfully worse than in Mathieson's (case)," he said.

"When combined with the minimising impact issue we described previously, it is sufficient for us to find that the impact was low."

McKay gave evidence at the hearing and tried to argue he did not strike Sheezel, but pushed him in an attempt to put pressure on the Kangaroo by hitting his left arm to alter the direction of his kick.

The Carlton forward said his team is instructed to push with a forearm, rather than a hand, if they're not close enough to tackle because it's a greater surface area to get to the opponent with and potentially affect the kick.

"I wanted to make contact with his shoulder and affect his kick, which I did," McKay said.

"It was never my intention to hit him anywhere else than the arm."

Harry McKay makes contact with Harry Sheezel during the round four match between North Melbourne and Carlton at Marvel Stadium on April 7, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Although the Tribunal eventually found McKay did strike, not push, Sheezel, he was able to successfully argue on impact.

McKay's counsel Peter O'Farrell called on three previous cases to have his client downgraded, included Charlie Ballard's incident with Matt Guelfi just two weeks ago, which saw the Gold Coast defended also walk away with a fine rather than a suspension.

They also called on the incident involving Mathieson and Pickett, along with another from 2022 involving Marlion Pickett and Brandon Starcevich, where the Tiger was graded with medium impact.

"We think McKay is less culpable than Ballard and Mathieson, which were both graded as low (impact). He's certainly no worse."

And ultimately, the Tribunal agreed.

Richmond star Tom Lynch is up next at the Tribunal after his bump on Western Bulldogs defender Alex Keath.

That incident was graded as careless, severe impact and high contact, triggering a ban of at least three games.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Dogs defender out with concussion Alex Keath has been subbed out with concussion following this contest midway through the opening term

Keath was left concussed by the incident in the first quarter at the MCG and was subbed out of the match.

Regardless of the impending ban, Lynch is set to miss the next two months after breaking his foot in the five-point loss to the Dogs.