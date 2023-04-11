Harry McKay makes high contact with Harry Sheezel during Carlton's clash against North Melbourne in round four, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON forward Harry McKay is facing the Tribunal in a bid to overturn his one-match ban for striking North Melbourne young gun Harry Sheezel on Good Friday.

McKay's incident was graded as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact, but the Blues will argue for a reduction in the impact grading.

If the appeal is upheld, McKay will miss Thursday night's clash against Adelaide to open Gather Round.

McKay cops a week for late contact on Sheezel Harry McKay concedes a free kick after this action on Harry Sheezel

Richmond star Tom Lynch is also up at the Tribunal after his bump on Western Bulldogs defender Alex Keath.

That incident was graded as careless, severe impact and high contact, triggering a ban of at least three games.

Keath was left concussed by the incident in the first quarter at the MCG and was subbed out of the match.

Regardless of the impending ban, Lynch is set to miss the next two months after breaking his foot in the five-point loss to the Dogs.

Dogs defender out with concussion Alex Keath has been subbed out with concussion following this contest midway through the opening term