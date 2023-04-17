Joel Amartey comes off injured during Sydney's clash against Richmond in round five, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY key forward Joel Amartey is set to miss the next couple of months after suffering a significant hamstring injury in Friday night's 44-point win over Richmond at the Adelaide Oval.

The 23-year-old was substituted out of the game in the second quarter after making a fast start in the absence of four-time Coleman medallist Lance Franklin.

Amartey underwent scans in Sydney over the weekend which confirmed the club's initial fears.

The Sandringham Dragons product is expected to be ruled out until at least the Swans' mid-season bye in round 12.

Amartey's night cut short with hamstring injury Joel Amartey's promising night has been cut short as he appears to injure his hamstring during the second term

It is another frustrating setback for Amartey, who has shown promise at times but never managed to play more than six senior games in a season.

Amartey kicked four goals and took nine marks from 50 per cent game time against Hawthorn in round two – in the absence of the suspended Franklin – and looked bound for a similar figure against the Tigers, kicking two first-quarter goals before departing the game two minutes into the second term.

Swans star Isaac Heeney has been cleared of a neck issue after undergoing scans in Adelaide following the game on Friday night.

The 2022 All-Australian forward is stiff and sore and will need to prove his fitness ahead of Saturday night's big game against Geelong at GMHBA Stadium.

AAA: Dons put 'big boy pants on', big questions over Blues Damian Barrett, Matthew Lloyd and Nat Edwards discuss a big weekend of storylines in Access All Areas

Sydney overcame four forced changes – Dane Rampe (neck), Paddy McCartin (concussion), Tom McCartin (concussion) and Franklin (knee) – ahead of Gather Round to smash a disappointing Richmond outfit.

John Longmire might regain Rampe, Franklin, Tom McCartin and Tom Hickey ahead of the trip to Victoria later this week, but none are guaranteed at this stage of the week.