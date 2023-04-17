Nicky Winmar after St Kilda and Collingwood players ran through a joint banner ahead of their round five match at Adelaide Oval on April 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THREE decades after Nicky Winmar lifted his guernsey and pointed to his skin after being racially abused by Collingwood fans, he will walk on to the turf at the club's spiritual home for a healing ceremony.

On April 17, 1993, St Kilda's Nicky Winmar had had enough of racist abuse from Collingwood supporters. He lifted his guernsey, pointed to his skin and said: "I am black and I'm proud to be black."

The moment was captured by photographer Wayne Ludbey and has since become an iconic image in the fight against racism by Aboriginal sportspeople.

To pay homage to Winmar’s public stance on racism in the Australian sporting arena, a public healing ceremony called Ngarra Jarra Noun will take place on Tuesday night at Collingwood's former headquarters at Victoria Park.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Unveiling an Icon Learn about the trauma and legacy of Nicky Winmar's defining stand against racism

The free public event was organised by Nathan Lovett-Murray and Jason Tamiru with the aim of providing an opportunity for members of the public who have experienced racism to heal through the traditional ceremony.

"It's good, the smoking ceremony will give people an opportunity to forgive for what's been done," Winmar told AAP.

The event, involving current and former AFL players will also be a chance for the wider public to reflect on their own attitudes towards Indigenous Australians.

It will feature performances by Kutcha Edwards, and traditional dance groups Djirri Djirri, Murrundaya Yepenga Dance Troupes, The Fighting Gunditjmara, Koori Youth Will Shake Spear and Wulumbarra.

The event will also include traditional Aboriginal games.

"Healing Ceremony is an Aboriginal tradition that has been around for tens of thousands of years. The event at Victoria Park will celebrate Nicky’s brave stand and encourage all participants to engage in a deeply personal journey," Lovett-Murray said.

"Our plan is to make the 30th anniversary of Nicky’s stand the first of many healing ceremonies that will take place over the course of this year."

Before the Gather Round in Adelaide last weekend, Collingwood officially apologised to Winmar and his St Kilda teammate Gilbert McAdam for the racial abuse they received from Magpies fans on that day in 1993.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Gilly and Nicky sublime in 'Winmar's stand' game Thirty years on, relive Gilbert McAdam and Nicky Winmar's performances for St Kilda at Victoria Park on a significant day in the battle against racism

Winmar's gesture of proud defiance has served as a touchstone of strength for other Indigenous sportspeople when they've been similarly racially abused.

Former Carlton and Adelaide player Eddie Betts, Sydney champion Adam Goodes and, more recently, Western Bulldogs player Jamarra Ugle-Hagan have all called out racial abuse.

"I was emotional (on Sunday) when I saw Eddie Betts, but I try to stay strong. It's been hard," Winmar said.

"Like with Jamarra the next generation coming through, they're putting their hands up and saying, 'OK, we've fought this as well'. So it's good that they're doing that. But they shouldn't have to."

Winmar would like the AFL to do more about combating racism, including enforcing life bans and more education around the grounds.

"I'll never stop fighting racism," he said.