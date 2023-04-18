Josh Bruce in action during the Western Bulldogs' loss to Port Adelaide in round five, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs veteran Josh Bruce is set for a lengthy stint on the sidelines after suffering a serious rib injury in Saturday night’s loss to Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval.

The 30-year-old returned to Melbourne on Sunday morning to undergo scans, while the club remained in Adelaide before heading to Perth on Monday morning ahead of Friday night’s clash against Fremantle at Optus Stadium.

Bruce has suffered badly broken ribs and sternum damage following the collision and will meet with specialists this week to determine how best to deal with the injury.

The club will have a clearer timeframe on his return to action in the coming weeks, but it is likely to be after the mid-season bye.

After returning from a knee reconstruction in 2022, Bruce has transitioned back into a role as a key defender across the past six months, following the arrival of Rory Lobb during the trade period.

The former St Kilda and Greater Western Sydney utility was forced to fight for a spot in Luke Beveridge’s side across the summer and played the first five games of the season, before his season was stalled on the weekend.

The Western Bulldogs have remained on the road rather than returning home between interstate fixtures.

Alex Keath could return after missing the 14-point loss to the Power due to concussion, while Ryan Gardner will also be considered for his first appearance of 2023, following elbow surgery in February.

Star midfielder Bailey Smith has been ruled out of the clash against the Dockers after missing the trip to South Australia due to a minor calf strain.

The 22-year-old dealt with a calf issue in the pre-season and reported tightness following the round four win over Richmond.

Smith will be assessed when the Dogs return from eight days on the road with the club hopeful he will be available to face Hawthorn in round seven.

Hayden Crozier will be available to face his old side after missing Gather Round due to the nasty back injury he copped in the round four win over Richmond.

The 29-year-old has returned to full training and will push his case to return on Friday night.