COLLINGWOOD will join Essendon at the Tribunal this week as both clubs look to free their key midfielders for Tuesday's Anzac Day clash.

The Magpies have confirmed they will challenge the one-match ban handed to Taylor Adams, a day after the Bombers announced they will do the same for Zach Merrett.

Adams was offered a one-match ban for a sling tackle on St Kilda's Seb Ross in the third quarter of Sunday's Gather Round finale.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Adams cops a week for dump tackle Collingwood's Taylor Adams has been handed a one-match ban for this tackle on St Kilda's Seb Ross

The rough conduct charge was graded as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact, leading to a one-week ban.

Merrett copped the same grading for his tackle on Melbourne's Tom Sparrow on Saturday.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Is Merrett in trouble for this tackle? Essendon captain Zach Merrett gives away a free kick for this tackle on Melbourne's Tom Sparrow

The pair will join St Kilda's Anthony Caminiti at the Tribunal this week after the rookie forward was slapped with a minimum four-game ban for his strike on Magpie Nathan Murphy, who was subsequently ruled out of the Anzac Day game due to concussion.

The Bombers and Pies sit in second and third spot respectively heading into the Anzac Day game, the first time both teams have been in the top four for the annual clash since 2000.

It will be the fifth time in five weeks this season that the Tribunal has sat, with 11 cases heard.

Carlton (Blake Acres and Harry McKay), Gold Coast (Charlie Ballard), North Melbourne (Griffin Logue) and Hawthorn (Will Day) all challenged MRO decisions at the Tribunal in the opening four rounds.

Adelaide's Shane McAdam as well as Richmond pair Nathan Broad and Tom Lynch had their cases sent straight to the Tribunal.

2023 Tribunal cases

Round 1: Shane McAdam

Round 2: Nathan Broad & Charlie Ballard

Round 3: Blake Acres & Griffin Logue

Round 4: Tom Lynch, Harry McKay & Will Day

Round 5: Zach Merrett, Anthony Caminiti & Taylor Adams