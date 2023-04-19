Bailey Banfield and Andrew Brayshaw celebrate a goal during the R5 match between Fremantle and Gold Coast at Norwood Oval, on April 14, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

STAR Fremantle midfielder Andrew Brayshaw is building towards his best form and should not be measured only by his ability to win large possession numbers, according to coach Justin Longmuir.

Brayshaw has been statistically down on his output from a brilliant 2022 season, which saw him win the AFL Players Association MVP and his first club champion award, averaging a career-high 29.3 disposals.

Longmuir said the burden of expectation could have been a factor for the 23-year-old, who has also dealt with a minor niggle and more attention from opposition taggers.

The coach highlighted Brayshaw's impact with fewer disposals, however, with the hard-working midfielder averaging career-high inside 50s (5.2), clearances (5.6) and contested possessions (9.2) from his 26.4 disposals.

He shot forward from the wing in the Gather Round win against Gold Coast to kick a critical running goal from 50m during the third quarter.

Brayshaw bursts onto scene in a flash and buries beauty Dockers star Andrew Brayshaw whizzes through with pace and slots a brilliant goal on the run

"I've seen a really positive, connected version of Andy, and the last couple of weeks we're starting to see some of his better form," Longmuir said.

"It's not all about possessions either with Andy. It's about what he does with them, and I thought there was some real burst from stoppage and he made his possessions count.

"He hit the scoreboard with a nice goal, which in the end led to us winning. So, it's not really about possessions, it's about the outcome from those possessions."

As well as collecting the AFLPA MVP and his first Doig Medal, Brayshaw was named as an All-Australian for the first time in 2022, earning his place among the game's best midfielders.

This season it has been teammate Caleb Serong who has lifted in his fourth season to play career-best football, averaging a career-high 32.0 disposals and 7.4 clearances.

"Caleb has just carried on his form from late last year. He's been able to get on the front foot with his physicality and ability to hunt the ball," Longmuir said.

Caleb Serong and Touk Miller compete for the ball during the R5 match between Fremantle and Gold Coast at Norwood Oval on April 14, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

"He's had a great pre-season and really grown from that, I suppose. He's in form on and off the field. What you see during the week is what you get from both of them."

Brayshaw and Serong will be crucial in Friday night's blockbuster clash with the Western Bulldogs, which will see former Docker Rory Lobb return to Optus Stadium for the first time after successfully requesting a trade.

Longmuir said he would not tell Dockers fans how to welcome the 30-year-old and it was their right to express their feeling towards Lobb however they wished.

"They pay their money, they're passionate about our club. They can respond with whatever emotion they like," he said, with Lobb set for a match-up against either Alex Pearce or Brennan Cox.

Rory Lobb celebrates a goal during the R5 match between Western Bulldogs and Richmond at the MCG on April 8, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Half-back Corey Wagner looks likely to earn another game this week after giving the team run and excitement in his club debut against Gold Coast while making a few costly errors early.

"I was most impressed with how he was able to put that aside at quarter-time and reset himself and continue to execute his role," Longmuir said.

"I love the proactivity he brought to us … he plays with great energy, which is infectious. Not just in offence, but in defence he was able to chase and harass and stick tackles and lift those around him.

"We haven't finalised the team, but I like to give guys a couple of goes."

Longmuir also hinted the Dockers would keep the same forward structure after combining medium-sized Sam Sturt with key targets Luke Jackson and impressive youngster Jye Amiss.

"We thought early it didn't work for us and they were able to take a fair few intercept marks, but we think we can position better than that and give ourselves a contest at worst. So we'll probably stay with the same structure," he said.