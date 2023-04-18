WHO IS a chance to play in round six?

In this week's In the Mix we find the players who are giving their selectors plenty of food for thought.

Who's going out, who's sore, who is under the pump? Our reporters attempt to pick all the R6 ins and outs. Check it out.

The depth at the Crows' disposal is becoming apparent as midfielder Sam Berry and versatile forward Shane McAdam wait in the wings to return. Neither is a guarantee, however, after a brilliant Gather Round win against Carlton that could see the team remain unchanged. Berry has missed two matches now after a calf niggle and could return as the substitute, while it's hard to see a change being made to bring McAdam in unless one of the forwards is rested. There was no SANFL match last week, but midfielders Matt Crouch and Jackson Hately have impressive recent form up their sleeves. Substitute Ned McHenry would likely be the next man into the 22, however, with emergencies Harry Schoenberg and Lachlan Gollant also available. – Nathan Schmook

R5 sub: Ned McHenry (replaced Jake Soligo in the fourth quarter)

Sam Berry in action during Adelaide's SANFL clash with Port Adelaide. Picture: AFL Photos

After easily accounting for North Melbourne at the weekend, you wouldn't expect the Lions to make too many changes to face Greater Western Sydney on Saturday. Jack Gunston should be considered after being rested - although his replacement Darcy Fort was excellent against the Roos - while Noah Answerth, Deven Robertson and Jaxon Prior all pressed their claims in the VFL. Darcy Gardiner also returned at the lower level, but coach Chris Fagan indicated he might need another week to totally regain match fitness. - Michael Whiting

R5 sub: Jarryd Lyons (replaced Jarrod Berry)

The watch will be on Mitch McGovern, who was a late withdrawal last week due to calf tightness but has had 10 days to respond. Marc Pittonet (eye) should play but Adam Saad (hamstring) will miss having failed to finish last week's match. Alex Cincotta (37 disposals, eight marks) is pushing for an AFL debut and could replace him across half-back after continuing his solid run of reserves form. Key defender Sam Durdin (26 disposals, 16 marks) made an impressive return from a hamstring injury through the VFL, while midfield duo Jaxon Binns (30 disposals, 11 marks) and Paddy Dow (27 disposals, one goal) were also solid. Brodie Kemp (31 disposals, 11 marks) is finding some form down back.

R5 sub: Josh Honey (replaced Marc Pittonet)

Alex Cincotta of Carlton breaks a tackle during the Smithy's VFL match between Essendon and Carlton at Windy Hill. Picture: Darrian Traynor/AFL Photos

Craig McRae still has a ruck dilemma that has only been exacerbated by the loss of Dan McStay, who suffered a finger tendon injury against St Kilda on Sunday. The Pies will get back Jordan De Goey after the star midfielder missed Gather Round due to gastro. Trent Bianco was flown across from Melbourne at the last minute as an emergency, but didn't play. Nathan Kreuger played his first game since undergoing a shoulder reconstruction and could be rushed back for Anzac Day to help cover the ruck situation. Fin Macrae is knocking on the door after collecting 29 disposals and nine tackles against Box Hill. Josh Carmichael was also busy with 28 touches and nine clearances on Sunday, while Trey Ruscoe finished with 24 disposals and seven marks after being included in the squad. Will Kelly hasn't played since 2021 but could come under consideration given the issues in defence with Jeremy Howe, Nathan Murphy and Charlie Dean all sidelined. – Josh Gabelich

R5 sub: Tom Wilson (replaced Dan McStay)

Jordan De Goey celebrates a goal during the R1 clash between Collingwood and Geelong at the MCG on March 17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

There is at least one forced change for the Bombers following their surprise win over the Demons after captain Zach Merrett was handed a one-match ban for a dangerous tackle. Ben Hobbs did his chances of a call-up no harm with another impressive VFL performance, gathering 31 disposals and nine clearances against Casey. Massimo D'Ambrosio had 23 disposals, while Patrick Voss was quieter but still kicked two goals. Injury concerns over Harrison Jones (ankle) and Brandon Zerk-Thatcher (ankle) could have the Bombers with other decisions to make, but Sam Weideman is set to return after missing last week due to concussion. Alwyn Davey jnr was managed, but his replacement, Will Snelling, performed well with 11 disposals, 10 tackles and a goal. Jye Menzie (six disposals) was the quieter small forward. Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti (10 disposals) also played in the VFL. – Dejan Kalinic



R5 sub: Nick Hind (replaced Harrison Jones)



Ben Hobbs in action during the R1 VFL match between Essendon and GWS Giants at the Hangar on March 26, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Dockers have lost injured small forward Sam Switkowski (calf), who has also given them a midfield spark in recent weeks, making him a difficult player to replace this week. Second-year midfielder Neil Erasmus copped a hard tag in the WAFL and was quiet, but he could play a similar role and inject more youthful energy into the team. Will Brodie was excellent when injected into the game early as the substitute and should earn promotion this week. Wingman Nathan O'Driscoll has recovered from illness and could return, either as the substitute or straight into the 22. Sam Sturt and Corey Wagner had mixed days against the Suns, but it would be good to see them given more opportunities after showing positive signs. Wagner took risks at half-back and offered run, while the forward line functioned well with the more versatile Sturt involved. - Nathan Schmook

R5 sub: Will Brodie (replaced Sam Switkowski)

Sam Switkowski walks off the ground after the R5 match between Fremantle and Gold Coast at Norwood Oval on April 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Chris Scott will need to make some changes ahead of Saturday night's crunch game against Sydney after Tyson Stengle and Rhys Stanley were hospitalised on Sunday. Stengle broke his forearm and is set for a stint on the sidelines, while Stanley remained in Adelaide to have surgery on a fractured eye socket. Gary Rohan will be available after serving a one-game suspension. Ollie Dempsey will be considered after strong VFL form, while Jon Ceglar should replace Stanley after amassing 28 hitouts and 19 touches against Werribee on Saturday. Tanner Bruhn travelled to Adelaide but didn't play at any level on the weekend. Mitch Knevitt remains in the hunt after a decent outing in the VFL. Jed Bews could return from concussion if he passes protocols. – Josh Gabelich

R5 sub: Brandan Parfitt (replaced Tyson Stengle)

Once again, the selection questions at the Suns revolve around the health of co-captain Jarrod Witts, who has missed the past two matches with soreness. Jy Farrar could be considered if Stuart Dew is after some defensive versatility against North Melbourne, while Levi Casboult was rested against Fremantle and is likely to return at the expense of a fellow tall forward. - Michael Whiting

R5 sub: Alex Sexton (replaced Bailey Humphrey)

Jarrod Witts after the R2 match between Gold Coast and Essendon at Marvel Stadium on March 26, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

The Giants will be forced into at least one change, with star midfielder Tom Green accepting his one-match ban for a dangerous tackle. Harry Perryman could be his replacement in the engine room, given he has recovered from a hamstring injury, while last week's sub Harry Rowston will also be in contention. Brent Daniels should return after being managed last week, with the club keen not to overload the small forward after he spent a year out of the game dealing with hamstring issues. Leek Aleer (quad) and Toby Bedford (hamstring) are on the verge of returning through the VFL. The reserves side had the bye last week, so coach Adam Kingsley won't have any exposed form to choose from.

R5 sub: Harry Rowston (replaced Adam Kennedy)

Harry Perryman in action during Greater Western Sydney's practice match against Gold Coast on March 4, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Sam Mitchell might need to make at least one change after Chad Wingard underwent surgery on Monday to repair a lacerated tongue. The dual All-Australian hasn't been ruled out just yet and the club says he's a chance to play, but he might miss to clash with the Crows. Jack Scrimshaw could be available after being removed from the squad late last week with a toe injury. Lachie Bramble is chasing a recall after collecting 23 disposals and kicking a goal against Collingwood. Josh Weddle is also in the hunt for a debut after gathering 21 touches in the VFL, while Sam Butler finished with a goal from 20 disposals at Box Hill City Oval. Max Ramsden continued his impressive start to the season with four goals, while Max Lynch won the ruck duel with 43 hitouts and seven clearances from his 18 disposals. – Josh Gabelich

R5 sub: Cam Mackenzie (replaced Chad Wingard)

Jack Scrimshaw celebrates a goal during Hawthorn's clash against North Melbourne in round three, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Melbourne will make at least one change ahead of its Anzac Day eve clash against Richmond with Charlie Spargo (concussion) ruled out. However, the nine-day break is certainly favourable as a number of the Dees' big names close in on a return from injury. Captain Max Gawn has returned to full training and is a chance to return just four weeks after sustaining an MCL injury. Defenders Jake Lever (ankle) and Michael Hibberd (Achilles) will face fitness tests, as will key forward Ben Brown (back) who was a late withdrawal against Essendon. James Harmes (personal reasons) had a day out for Casey on return last week, collecting 32 disposals and five clearances, and may step straight back into the line-up, while perpetual sub James Jordon could break into the starting 22 this week in Spargo's absence. Forward Josh Schache might come into consideration for his first game for the club after he kicked four goals at the lower level. – Alison O’Connor

R5 sub: James Jordon (replaced Charlie Spargo)

The Kangaroos will be without co-captain Jy Simpkin, who has a hand injury. Last week's sub, Hugh Greenwood, could be his natural replacement to add some much-needed steel and experience in the midfield. Small forward Paul Curtis responded in the VFL with five goals from 20 disposals to stake his claim for an immediate recall to the senior side. A host of defensive options including Aaron Hall (37 disposals, one goal), Miller Bergman (26 disposals, nine marks), Josh Goater (20 disposals, 10 marks) and Aiden Bonar (25 disposals, 11 marks) impressed at VFL level. They could help to bolster an under-siege backline that conceded 33 marks inside 50 against the Lions last week.

R5 sub: Hugh Greenwood (replaced Jy Simpkin)

The main decisions for coach Ken Hinkley ahead of hosting West Coast on Saturday will revolve around the fitness of skipper Tom Jonas and power forward Charlie Dixon, who are both nursing knee niggles. Jonas missed last weekend's win over the Western Bulldogs and is expected to return, while Mitch Georgiades could come into the frame if Dixon doesn't get up. - Michael Whiting

R5 sub: Jackson Mead (replaced Scott Lycett)

Tom Jonas looks dejected after Port Adelaide's loss to Collingwood in round two, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Jayden Short will return for the Tigers after three weeks off with a calf issue. Aside from that, only Jack Ross or Thomson Dow are viable and fit options outside of the 23 who lost to Sydney, unless Sam Banks is handed a debut. As to who comes out for Short, it almost becomes a philosophical question – is veteran Trent Cotchin rested against Melbourne, and Tyler Sonsie given another run at the top level, or is it the youngster who misses out? Judson Clarke has been playing an outside role, and while quiet against the Swans, has shown some nice signs of late.

R5 sub: Maurice Rioli jnr (replaced Trent Cotchin)

Jayden Short and Dion Prestia in action at Richmond's training session at Punt Road Oval on December 5, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

St Kilda dropped points for the first time in 2023, but it is set to be boosted by the inclusion of two guns – Jack Steele and Tim Membrey – against Carlton on Sunday. Membrey banked some minutes for Sandringham on Sunday after recovering from an arthroscope. Anthony Caminiti has been suspended. Tom Highmore continued his strong start to the year in the VFL, while Leo Connolly was also busy for the Zebras in the loss to Frankston. – Josh Gabelich

R5 sub: Jack Bytel (replaced Zaine Cordy)

Jack Steele handballs during St Kilda's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round two, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

With both McCartin brothers and Dane Rampe set to miss again, Will Gould could be given a spot in defence against Geelong after debuting as the sub against the Tigers. Lance Franklin and Joel Amartey are also sidelined, meaning Aaron Francis could make his Swans debut after kicking three goals and taking seven marks in the VFL at the weekend. The alternative would be to play a smaller forward line or push Hayden McLean forward, which could bring raw ruckman Lachlan McAndrew - who had 30 hitouts and 15 disposals in the VFL on Saturday - into the frame for his AFL debut. Tom Hickey is close to a return but coach John Longmire has indicated he'll be given a run in the VFL before returning to the senior side. Ryan Clarke had 27 touches and seven tackles in the VFL and could earn a recall, which could leave Harry Cunningham or Corey Warner on the outer. - Martin Smith

R5 sub: Will Gould (replaced Joel Amartey)

Piecing together a fit team is the Eagles' challenge this week after its injury list stretched to up to 17 players, with a main group of just 22 training on Tuesday. Premiership skipper Shannon Hurn was managed last week and should return, while there are hopes skipper Luke Shuey will be available after a hamstring injury. First-year ruckman Harry Barnett would be a final option amid the risk that no other rucks are available this week. Combining part-timers Jake Waterman and Josh Rotham is also an option. Defender Rhett Bazzo has been building back to full fitness, with midfielder Zane Trew also available if needed, particularly if Reuben Ginbey needs to be managed and Elliot Yeo is unavailable.

R5 sub: Connor West (replaced Reuben Ginbey)

Alex Keath missed Gather Round due to concussion but could be available for Friday night's game against Fremantle. The key defender is in Melbourne but is expected to fly for the main training session in Perth. Josh Bruce is set to miss a chunk of footy with a rib injury. Ryan Gardner is another name that could be considered for the first time in 2023. Footscray had the bye in the VFL so no-one had the chance to press a claim over the weekend. Hayden Crozier will be available after missing last weekend with a back injury. Lachie McNeill and Buku Khamis were in the 26-man squad against Port Adelaide. – Josh Gabelich

R5 sub: Toby McLean (replaced Josh Bruce)