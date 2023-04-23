Tim Membrey warms up ahead of the round six match between Carlton and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on April 23, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

FINALS contenders Carlton and St Kilda meet on Sunday in a blockbuster clash at Marvel Stadium.

The Saints have been this season's surprise packets under Ross Lyon and were only handed their first defeat of 2023 last week in a narrow loss to Collingwood.

The Blues' first loss of the year also came in Gather Round, although they also have a draw from their opening five games.

Lochie O'Brien has been named as Carlton's subs, while Marcus Windhager is St Kilda's starting sub.

BLUES v SAINTS Follow it LIVE

Jack Steele and Tim Membrey are back for the Saints in a massive double boost, while Mitch McGovern returns for the Blues and Alex Cincotta will make his debut after Tom De Koning was managed, Lachie Plowman omitted and Adam Saad sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Carlton v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 3.20pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Carlton: Lochie O’Brien

St Kilda: Marcus Windhager

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Match Previews R6: Carlton v St Kilda Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Blues and the Saints at Marvel Stadium.

North Melbourne will celebrate Todd Goldstein's 300th game when it makes the trip to Heritage Bank Stadium to take on under-fire Gold Coast.

SUNS v KANGAROOS Follow it LIVE

The Kangaroos (2-3) are on a three-match losing streak ahead of facing the Suns, who are under pressure after beginning the season with just one win from five games.

The Suns get Jarrod Witts back with Levi Casboult recalled, while Aaron Hall is in for his first game for the Kangaroos and Paul Curtis is back in, but they are without injured co-captain Jy Simpkin.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Match Previews R6: Gold Coast v North Melbourne Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Suns and the Kangaroos at the Heritage Bank Stadium.

Hawthorn v Adelaide at UTAS Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Hawthorn: Jack Scrimshaw

Adelaide: Ned McHenry

HAWKS v CROWS Follow it LIVE