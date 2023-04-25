ALREADY a must-watch fixture, the Anzac Day blockbuster between Collingwood and Essendon is shaping as a monster clash this year.
The Magpies and Bombers are both 4-1 after five rounds, with a massive crowd flocking to the MCG on a warm and sunny afternoon.
While Collingwood is coming off a preliminary final appearance, Essendon has surprised to begin 2023 under Brad Scott, making big improvements as 'BradBall' builds.
Both sides have been hit by suspension this week, with Essendon captain Zach Merrett and Pies midfielder Taylor Adams to miss after rough conduct charges.
The Bombers have dropped Harrison Jones, with Sam Weideman returning from concussion and Alwyn Davey jnr recalled.
Collingwood, meanwhile, has lost Dan McStay (finger), Nathan Murphy (concussion) and Adams, with Jordan De Goey, Nathan Kreuger and Trey Ruscoe coming into its side.
Will Kelly is the Magpies' sub while Ben Hobbs will fill that role for the Bombers. Kelly's brother Jake will line-up for the Bombers.
Collingwood v Essendon at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
NO LATE CHANGES
SUBSTITUTES
Collingwood: Will Kelly
Essendon: Ben Hobbs