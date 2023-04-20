Nick Hayes of the Tigers in action during the 2022 VFL Round 05 match between the Werribee Tigers and the Carlton Blues at Avalon Airport Oval on April 23, 2022. Picture: Michael Willson/AFL Photos

NICK Hayes is proving to be quite the AFL Fantasy Classic coach.

Hayes, who has previously been on Brisbane's AFL rookie list, is playing for Werribee in the VFL, but is a Fantasy gun.

He finished fourth in Classic last year and sits 24th after five rounds in 2023.

Warnie from The Traders catches up with Hayes on the latest episode of Coaches' Corner to talk about his year so far.

In this episode…

0.55 – Hayes discusses his background, including joining Brisbane via the AFL Rookie Draft, playing in the SANFL and the VFL.

2.55 – Hayes talks about his Fantasy background.

4.20 – He discusses his Fantasy year so far, including avoiding the carnage.

5.20 – Hayes on how he picks his initial squad – finding value, role changes, etc.

6.35 – He went mid-price heavy in the midfield, including starting Will Setterfield.

8.20 – Hayes discusses trading Jack Macrae after his 107 in round one.

9.44 – He talks about having three forwards sitting in his midfield.

10.55 – Hayes on his best trades so far, including bringing in Jack Ziebell and Will Day after round one.

11.55 – How he approaches trades, looking for under-priced guys.

12.35 – Hayes on how he picks his captain every week and how conservative he is with vice-captains.

14.10 – He talks about how he approaches the bye rounds.

15.10 – The basic tips on how to climb the ranks.

