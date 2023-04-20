West Coast defender Will Schofield in action against Gold Coast in round seven. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

WILL Schofield is making a comeback.

The 2018 West Coast premiership player has returned to the injury-hit Eagles and will line up for the WAFL team against East Fremantle on Sunday.

MEDICAL ROOM Check out the full injury list

Schofield, 34, played 194 games for West Coast before retiring at the end of 2020.

"It's terrific that Will has reached out to come back and help the club he previously played for in its time of need," Eagles WAFL coach Rob Wiley said.

"Our WAFL list has also lost a significant amount of on-field leadership in recent weeks with vice-captain Zane Sumich recovering from surgery, while Harry Creasey and Mitch Henderson have both sustained significant ankle injuries that are going to keep them on the sidelines for a long period of time.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More GETTABLE: Gun could entice Eagles, clubs hunt 'most valuable role', mid on move? Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge discuss West Coast's list, their big round 5 takeaways, and more

"Will's a premiership player at this club and he has a genuine love for the club. It's a fantastic gesture that Will has put himself out there to come back and help and we look forward to his contribution starting this weekend against the Sharks."

West Coast coach Adam Simpson said on Wednesday he was picking from "around 24" players for Saturday's AFL clash against Port Adelaide.

STREAM YOUR TEAM Watch every VFL, SANFL and WAFL game LIVE

"We're still working through the injuries. It's three weeks in a row we've caught four or five a week," he said.

"We've gone from being really healthy to struggling a little bit so the squad is testing the bottom end of the list ... that's just the way it is.

Adam Simpson during West Coast's loss to North Melbourne in R1, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"It doesn't matter ... we've got a side that can compete and for periods last week, we had a good go."

The Eagles are 1-4 and have lost each of their past three games by 40-plus points.