Todd Goldstein poses for a photo at Arden Street on April 20, 2023 ahead of his 300th match. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

TODD Goldstein has reached 299 AFL games and set ruck records by playing his way and, if it's up to him, that won't end any time soon.

The North Melbourne ruckman will notch his milestone 300th game against Gold Coast on Sunday, underlining his remarkable longevity.

The 34-year-old hopes to go around again in 2024, potentially even if that means playing VFL to allow younger teammates the spotlight.

"At this point, yeah, I'm keen to look to play on," Goldstein told reporters.

Heart of Gold.



We followed #Goldy300 from the gate to the gym this morning, and he spent so long with you we had to turn it into a timelapse 🥲#Kangas pic.twitter.com/A2QVlpp0QN — North Melbourne FC (@NMFCOfficial) April 18, 2023

"But we have had no conversations with the footy club. I haven't had any conversation with my manager about it.

"For me, it's just about trying to help this footy club where I can this year, and when it gets closer to the end of the year, I'm sure those discussions will be had."

Goldstein's 2023 started on a bruising note, dropped for Tristan Xerri in round one.

He hasn't missed a game since, after Xerri injured his ankle in the season-opener.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More North ruck injured early against West Coast Having been picked ahead of veteran Todd Goldstein, North Melbourne's Tristan Xerri had to be helped off in the first quarter due to injury

"We're all proud players, we all want to be playing so it definitely hurt but I understood the reasoning," Goldstein said.

"I knew it was going to be close between me and Tristan and it was whether we played two (ruckmen) or not. It wasn't a week where we needed two ruckmen, they didn't think, so I fully understood.

"You're upset for a few hours, you deal with it, you talk to your family and friends about it and then you realise that you've got a job to do ... I feel like I handled it well and I think I've responded.

MEDICAL ROOM Check out the full injury list

"If they feel we need two ruckmen (when Xerri returns) then we can both play.

"If not, then I'm going to do as well as I can to try and hold my spot - and if not, I'll go back and perform in the VFL."

Tristan Xerri and Todd Goldstein walk off the ground after the R15 match between North Melbourne and Adelaide at Blundstone Arena on June 26, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Goldstein holds the record for winning the most VFL/AFL hitouts (9375) and the most in a single game (80).

"I've already got a business card made up," he joked.

"It's something that I'm very proud of. People don't often rate hitouts that highly but for me it's about your ruck craft and it's not as easy as it looks to get your hand on the ball.

STATEMENT AFL congratulates Todd Goldstein on 300 games

"I'm very proud that I've done being a ruckman my way.

"If I had to be someone else, if I had to be that big, aggressive bloke, I don't reckon I would've lasted because it's probably not my go."

Todd Goldstein with wife Felicity and children Charlie and Hayley. Picture: North Melbourne FC

TODD GOLDSTEIN'S AFL CAREER BY THE NUMBERS

* Drafted at pick 37, 2006 AFL draft

* Debuted in round 15, 2008 v Port Adelaide

* Accumulated 9375 hitouts across his career – the most in VFL/AFL history

* Registered 80 hitouts in one game in 2015 against GWS - a League record

* Will be the sixth player to reach 300 games entirely for North Melbourne and the 100th AFL player to 300 games

* All-Australian (2015), club best and fairest winner (2015)