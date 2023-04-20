Zac Bailey in action in Brisbane's clash with Collingwood in round four, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE coach Chris Fagan believes dynamic half-forward Zac Bailey is on the verge of returning to his dazzling best.

Bailey will play his 100th career game against Greater Western Sydney in Canberra on Saturday and, like many of his Lions teammates, has built his form over the first five rounds of 2023.

The 23-year-old played his best game of the season to date against North Melbourne last Saturday, finishing with nine score involvements from his 21 disposals.

"We've seen flashes of his best," Fagan said before boarding the plane south on Friday morning.

"Our midfield is a bit different this year with Josh Dunkley and Will Ashcroft in it, so their roles have all slightly changed and their time in different positions has changed and they're all trying to get used to that, but I thought Zac was pretty close to his best last week.

"We tend to judge Zac on whether he's kicking goals or not, but last week while he didn't kick a goal he was involved in eight or nine shots on goal.

"I'm sure his real best form is just around the corner."

Bailey has kicked 31 and 37 goals respectively in the past two seasons and has 96 from his 99 games to date.

Fagan said the Northern Territorian was now one of the best small forward-midfielders in the AFL.

"The opposition have to respect him," he said.

"He's often the guy that brings the energy in those moments, sparks the team, does something exciting.

"I'm really happy for him that he's reached the 100-game milestone and pretty sure he's going to play a lot more for the Lions."

While Bailey will demand attention from Adam Kingsley and the Giants, Fagan admits he will have his hands full putting time into Toby Greene.

The GWS skipper has kicked 20 goals from nine games against Brisbane, booting four both times the teams met last season.

"He's the guy that gets them going," Fagan said.

"Not only does he kick goals, but he creates goals. He gets up into stoppages and causes a little bit of chaos there as well.

"He's a player that every time you play the Giants you're very mindful of.

"We'll certainly put some time into Toby, we don't want him exciting his teammates too much."