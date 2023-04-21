Alex Cincotta runs with the ball during Carlton's practice match against Sydney on March 3, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON expects Michael Voss will take his usual place in the coaches' box for the clash with St Kilda despite a family matter keeping him away from the club.

Voss missed Friday's training session and a scheduled press conference due to the issue, as the Blues confirmed running defender Alex Cincotta will make his debut at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.

The 26-year-old was rookie-listed through the supplemental selection period and has big shoes to fill, replacing All-Australian half-back Adam Saad (hamstring) in the side.

Alex Cincotta looks on during the match simulation between Carlton and Collingwood at Ikon Park on February 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Saad will miss at least one match after joining fellow half-backs Sam Docherty (knee), Jordan Boyd (foot) and Zac Williams (knee) on the sidelines.

Cincotta tallied 37 disposals in the VFL last week to earn his call-up.

"We'll call on the next soldier and he's certainly well equipped, through his journey and being in our (VFL) system for the last two years, to play that high back role," Blues assistant coach Ash Hansen said on Friday.

"He'll provide some really good run and some maturity in the contest, which will be important for us."

Tall defender Mitch McGovern is also expected to play against St Kilda after he was a late withdrawal from last week's loss to Adelaide - the Blues' first defeat of the season - with a calf issue.

"We're optimistic that he's going to be right," Hansen said.

Mitch McGovern handballs during Carlton's clash against North Melbourne in round four, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

"He's the interceptor, he's the ball-user, extremely smart with his positioning and helps others play, so he'll be a welcome addition."

Hansen stepped up as Voss' replacement when the senior coach was under COVID-19 protocols last year and was again called upon - for different reasons - on Friday.

But the assistant expects Voss to lead most of Carlton's preparation for Sunday's clash with the Saints, in which the clubs will also pay tribute to the Anzacs.

"He'll shape that the way he sees fit but we'll certainly be paying respects to what the past generations have provided us in today's life," Hansen said.