TO TAG Nick Daicos, or not to tag Nick Daicos?

That is the question facing Essendon as it prepares to confront Collingwood's red-hot Brownlow Medal favourite ahead of a blockbuster Anzac Day match.

SLIDING DOORS IF there's something Damo just cannot cop ... THEN

Daicos left St Kilda coach Ross Lyon pondering whether he'd misjudged in opting against a hard tag, with a stunning career-high 42 disposals in Collingwood's win on Sunday.

"It's an interesting question. It's not as simple as it seems," Essendon coach Brad Scott told reporters.

"If anyone thinks it's easy, they need to look a bit closer, because Nick is really, really important, obviously, but he also fits into a very good system.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More AAA: 'Embarrassing' Roos, heroic Port, Daicos the Brownlow fave? Damian Barrett, Matthew Lloyd and Nat Edwards discuss a big weekend of storylines in Access All Areas

"It's a bit of a debate as to whether you try and take away one individual potentially at the expense to your system or, or do you sacrifice a bit of your system?

"So it's an interesting debate and one we haven't solved yet or we haven't come to a conclusion, so we'll just keep looking at it.

"But suffice to say, he's a really important player for them and if he dominates, then Collingwood are a good chance of winning the game."

BROWNLOW PREDICTOR History beckons as Pies jet takes early lead

Essendon hasn't been afraid to use a run-with player, with Will Setterfield limiting Clayton Oliver early in its impressive win over Melbourne.

But it also has to offset losing Zach Merrett to suspension.

"We've got a number of players that can come in and take his role, but let's not kid ourselves," Scott said.

Zach Merrett looks dejected after Essendon's loss to St Kilda in round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"Zach is a very, very good player and a unique player and so we don't replace him like for like.

"But we talk about system over personnel both publicly and privately, and if we're going to be true to that, then we can't sit there and say we've lost one part of our personnel and that's going to affect our system."

Essendon will welcome back forward Sam Weideman from concussion while Brandon Zerk-Thatcher and Harrison Jones will be given every opportunity to overcome ankle injuries.

Sam Weideman celebrates a goal during the R1 clash between Essendon and Hawthorn at the MCG on March 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Fresh off monstering Brodie Grundy, ruckmen Sam Draper and Andrew Phillips shape as keys against Collingwood's undermanned ruck division,

Scott was wary of an unpredictable Collingwood, with Nathan Kreuger among the options to assist Billy Frampton.

"We don't really have a great line of sight as to what they're going to do and that presents its own unique challenge," he said.

MEDICAL ROOM Check out the full injury list

"It's the old adage that if you're dominating in the air with your talls, that's great, but if the ball's hitting the ground all the time, potentially it's advantage them.

"So it's a matter of going in with a strategy to try and capitalise on that but not get exposed the other way if Collingwood go a bit smaller."