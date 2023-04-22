FIVE goals from Jeremy Finlayson have helped Port Adelaide cruise to a 40-point win over West Coast at Adelaide Oval on Saturday afternoon.

A six-goal second term saw the Power break away from the Eagles after a fairly even start, laying the foundation for the 16.13 (109) to 10.9 (69) result.

Eagles captain Luke Shuey was subbed out of the match in the third quarter after suffering an ankle injury earlier, adding to West Coast's long injury list.

The Power climb to a 4-2 record, while the Eagles slump to 1-5.

More injury woe for West Coast

West Coast have been hampered by injury so far in 2023, so the return of captain Luke Shuey for round six was welcome news to the Eagles. But it was short-lived, with the 32-year-old felled by an ankle injury early in the first quarter. He returned to the field not long after and racked up 17 disposals before he was subbed off midway through the third quarter. He’d missed the past fortnight with a hamstring injury, so while the extent of his ankle issue isn’t yet known, at least it’s not a soft tissue injury like most of the injury-plagued veteran’s niggles over the past few years.

Jai shines on the big stage

On a bleak day for West Coast, Jai Culley stood tall. Playing just his third game of the year – and seventh overall – the 20-year-old booted four goals against the Power to take his career tally to five. The 2022 mid-season rookie draft pick-up copped a hit to the cheekbone from Port captain Tom Jonas in the second quarter but didn’t let that stop him as he gave the Eagles a focal point up forward.

PORT ADELAIDE 3.2 9.6 13.9 16.12 (109)

WEST COAST 2.3 3.6 7.8 10.9 (69)

GOALS

Port Adelaide: Finlayson 5, Rozee 2, Rioli 2, Burton 2, Byrne-Jones 2, Lord, Drew, Powell-Pepper

West Coast: Culley 4, Allen 2, Darling 2, Waterman, Petruccelle

BEST

Port Adelaide: Rozee, Finlayson, Butters, Drew, Wines

West Coast: Kelly, Culley, Williams, Gaff, Waterman

INJURIES

Port Adelaide: Todd Marshall (concussion)

West Coast: Luke Shuey (ankle)

SUBSTITUTES

Port Adelaide: Dylan Williams (replaced Todd Marshall in the second quarter)

West Coast: Rhett Bazzo (replaced Luke Shuey in the third quarter)

Crowd: TBC at the Adelaide Oval