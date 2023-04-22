Charlie Cameron celebrates a goal during the round six match between Greater Western Sydney and Brisbane at Manuka Oval on April 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE coach Chris Fagan feels like his side's season is finally "up and going", while praising his damaging forward mix post-game.

After a slow start to the season from tall duo Joe Daniher and Eric Hipwood, Fagan backed in the pair who were the subject of much chatter after Brisbane's round three loss to the Western Bulldogs, and played important roles in their side's 21-point victory over Greater Western Sydney on Saturday.

GIANTS v LIONS Full match coverage and stats

"I think by and large, those boys have been pretty good since they copped a beating after the Bulldogs game," Fagan said.

"It's not easy being a big forward … as long as we get there and they have an honest effort every week, we're happy with that."

It was another part of the Lions' attack that stole the show on Saturday, however, as Charlie Cameron kicked a career-high seven goals, devastating the Giants' defence.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Lights-out Charlie sinks seven in Lions' road win Charlie Cameron ignites his side with an incredible seven goals in a match-winning performance against the Giants

"He's a great player and a real opportunist, and he's had some great opportunities in the last few weeks and he's made the most of them," Fagan said of Cameron.

REPORT Seven-goal Charlie leads Lions to win over plucky Giants

"When his pressure's up he tends to score, and that's been the case the last few weeks, so that's key to his game."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Highlights: GWS v Brisbane The Giants and Lions clash in round six

Cameron has now kicked 17 goals in his last three games, taking his season tally to 20, and now sits second in the race for the Coleman Medal.

One of those goals – his second – has plenty of people asking if he meant to kick it, or if it was simply a bit of luck.

"I'd have to watch the tape to see if he meant it or not, but at the time I just thought, that might have been a fluke, but he won't like me saying that," Fagan recounted with a chuckle.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Full post-match, R6: Lions Watch Brisbane's press conference after round six's match against GWS

It was with less glee that Greater Western Sydney coach Adam Kingsley reflected on Cameron's game, but he couldn't avoid praising the Lion.

"He's a star, isn't he?" Kingsley said.

"He's got the ability to win the ball in the air, win the ball on the ground, he's got speed, he can play high, he can play deep. He's a difficult match-up for anyone who plays on him."

Cameron's seven goals came just a fortnight after Essendon's Jake Stringer kicked four goals from 10 scoring shots against the Giants, leading Kingsley to reflect on his team's defence.

"We need to be better at being able to stop the absolute stars," Kingsley said.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Full post-match, R6: Giants Watch GWS's press conference after round six's match against Brisbane

The Giants' defence wasn't helped either by a hamstring injury to All-Australian defender Sam Taylor in the third quarter, which "looks like it's a reasonable one" according to Kingsley, who confirmed Taylor would get scans tomorrow to assess the severity.

Fellow defender Adam Kennedy – who was subbed in for Taylor – also suffered a knee injury which will be assessed in the coming days.