Jesse Motlop runs with the ball during Carlton's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON small forward Jesse Motlop has been handed a one-match ban for a sling tackle in Sunday's loss to St Kilda.

Motlop's tackle on Saints defender Dougal Howard in the third quarter at Marvel Stadium was assessed to be careless, high contact and medium impact, triggering a one-game ban.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Motlop wraps Howard up in a big tackle Blues forward Jesse Motlop wraps Saints defender Dougal Howard up in a big tackle

Motlop is the eighth player in the past five rounds to be suspended for a sling/dump tackle. GWS midfielder Callan Ward was also cited this weekend for a sling following bans to Taylor Adams, Zach Merrett, Will Day, Gary Rohan, Ryan Burton and Nathan Broad.

Blues teammate Lewis Young was also cited for a strike on Saint Mason Wood, but he can accept a $2000 fine with an early plea.

Adelaide's Darcy Fogarty and Hawthorn's James Sicily were both fined for wrestling during the match in Launceston on Sunday afternoon.