PORT Adelaide's Mitch Georgiades will miss the rest of the 2023 season after the club confirmed he has ruptured his ACL.

Georgiades landed awkwardly while attempting a mark in the SANFL on Sunday, with scans confirming the news on Monday.

"It's really unfortunate that Mitch will now miss a significant period of football," Port medico Tim O'Leary said.

"He'll see a surgeon in coming days to organise reconstructive surgery and then spend several months rehabilitating.

"We know an ACL is a tough injury for any footballer but Mitch is a really positive person who attacks training hard and we know he’ll attack his rehab in the same way."

Georgiades, who hadn't featured in AFL ranks since round two, comes out of contract at season's end.

The club also confirmed on Monday that defender Kane Farrell has a broken cheekbone and will miss two to three weeks, including Friday night's early-season litmus test against ladder-leader St Kilda.

Todd Marshall will also miss the Saints clash due to concussion, although the club is optimistic Charlie Dixon will recover from a knee injury in time to face the Saints.

In addition to losing Farrell, Marshall and Georgiades to injury, captain and full-back Tom Jonas has accepted a one-game suspension for rough conduct after his bump on West Coast's Jai Culley.

It all leaves Port with selection issues at both ends of the ground for the match against the pace-setting Saints, the only club currently with five wins from six starts.

"They have certainly performed very strongly," assistant coach Nathan Bassett said.

"Defensively, they're very well organised and they're difficult to score against."