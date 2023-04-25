IT WAS a tough round for many AFL Fantasy coaches with rookies dropping low scores and some trade-in targets performing below expectations … especially for Warnie and Calvin.

Team Calvinator and the Warne Dawgs had disappointing rounds due to their two trade-in targets, Touk Miller and Matt Roberts, both injuring their knees. They are now the two players who will be traded out of their teams for round seven.

Moving Roberts to Alex Cincotta is the obvious move, but who Miller goes to will be a big question coaches have this week.

Marcus Bontempelli is a good candidate after his huge return in round six, while there is a case for picking a player in another position.

The Traders debate the options for trades this week and mull over whether Nick Daicos could be the youngest player ever to receive Fantasy Pig status.

In this week’s episode …

2:00 - Calvin and Warnie had a shocking week!

7:00 - Nick Daicos pig status?

13:30 - Roy breaks the rules and offers his -3 to Darcy Wilmot for his 22 points.

16:00 - Last year's winner Matt Mottram is up to 23rd overall.

18:10 - Alex Cincotta receives five votes in the Michael Barlow Medal.

20:00 - All the news of the week including Touk Miller's knee injury.

23:50 - Roy has the scoop on Rory Laird's possible sore knee.

27:15 - Marcus Bontempelli is a good premium pick.

30:20 - If you want a unique pick, Sam Walsh is in one per cent of teams.

34:10 - Roy is keen on Josh Rachele.

37:20 - Most traded players early doors including The Traders' plans for round seven.

41:00 - Can we look at trading Harry Sheezel?

47:30 - Jake Waterman has racked up some good scores with the opportunity to take marks.

52:00 - Is trading Andrew Brayshaw an option?

54:45 - With MID/FWD status, could Sam Simpson be a play?

59:00 - Should you take Tom Stewart over a gun midfielder?

