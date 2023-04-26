Brayden Fiorini handballs during Gold Coast's clash against Essendon in round two, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

BRAYDEN Fiorini could be the biggest beneficiary of Touk Miller's absence, and the ever-positive Gold Coast midfielder says he's ready to grab the chance with both hands.

Fiorini has played the past two matches for the Suns, and with Miller going in for surgery on a lateral meniscus tear in his left knee on Wednesday, should get an extended run of games if his form continues.

The 25-year-old has been in and out of Stuart Dew's best team over the past three years, often playing on a wing as Miller, Matt Rowell and Noah Anderson cemented on-ball positions.

However, with Miller absent, we can expect more Fiorini in his preferred environment at centre bounces as the Suns look to thicken their midfield rotation.

Speaking on Wednesday ahead of the round seven match against Richmond at Marvel Stadium, Fiorini said he was confident and clear on exactly what he had to do.

"I do feel ready," he said.

"I know what's required from the coaches, they're really clear with my role – don't go out and be Touk Miller, just play the way I've been playing and that's been really valued over the last couple of weeks.

"I know what I need to do, I'm really clear and hopefully can continue to build."

The clever left-footer gathered 14 disposals and kicked a goal against Fremantle and then had 21 in the win over North Melbourne on Sunday.

He said the Suns had enough depth to cover the loss of Miller, with David Swallow expected to spend more time around the contest and No.6 draft pick Bailey Humphrey also a chance to get extra minutes closer to the action.

Brayden Fiorini is tackled by Kayne Turner during Gold Coast's clash against North Melbourne in round six, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Sam Flanders is just two weeks away from returning from his own knee injury, while Alex Davies and Connor Blakely are keeping the pressure on in Gold Coast's undefeated VFL team.

Fiorini conceded it was "deflating" losing their two-time All-Australian, but said it was a great opportunity to become a better unit.

"He'll be sorely missed, but I feel like we'll be able to move on without him in the short term," he said.

"It makes myself hungry and I know there's other boys in the ranks that are hungry to step in and fill that role and play the way he does.

"Whoever gets that opportunity is going to stand up and take it.

"We've probably relied pretty heavily on him the past couple of years, and last year his season was phenomenal.

"Hopefully when he gets back later in the season, some boys have stepped up and we can share the load a bit more and take the load off the main mids."