Rory Laird in action during Adelaide's clash against Fremantle in round four, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE was rookie carnage and there is uncertainty over a star midfielder.

Corey Wagner, Cam Mackenzie, Will Phillips and Lachie Cowan were all dropped when teams were named on Thursday night, adding to the rookie chaos with Matt Roberts injured.

There are question marks over Rory Laird's fitness, adding to Touk Miller's knee injury in another blow to AFL Fantasy Classic coaches.

The Traders bring you the round seven teams and plenty more ahead of the weekend.

