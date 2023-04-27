The Toyota Good For Footy Raffle is back for 2023

HELP get your community footy club off to a flyer this season by raising funds with the 2023 Toyota Good For Footy Raffle.

There's a $250,000 prize pool on offer again this year, with 35 prizes including three Toyota vehicles: a Toyota Kluger Hybrid, Toyota Corolla Cross and Toyota Yaris Cross Hybrid. Tickets are just $5

In 2022, the raffle helped 629 clubs raise a combined total of more than $1 million, taking the amount raised for grassroots clubs across the eight years of the Toyota Good For Footy Raffle to more than $9 million.

REGISTER NOW Get involved in the 2023 Toyota Good For Footy Raffle

The launch of the 2023 raffle coincides with the 2023 Toyota Good For Footy Round in round seven of the Toyota AFL Premiership season.

Several AFL stars will visit local clubs to give them a boost for the footy season, including

Brodie Smith and Rory Laird (Henley Sharks FC, SA), Toby Greene (St George Dragons, NSW), Alex Pearce (Kingsley Junior FC, WA) and Jack Sinclair (Kew Comets FC, Vic). These clubs will also receive a $2000 donation from Toyota and 10 tickets to an AFL match during Good for Footy Round.

The best part? Fundraising is free and easy! 100 per cent of the raffle proceeds go to the clubs. It costs nothing for your club to get involved, and a range of promotional material is available to help boost your ticket sales.

The 2023 Toyota Good For Footy Raffle will run until September 18 this year, with the raffle drawn on September 22 and the winners notified by September 27.

Clubs have used funds from the raffle to buy new equipment and guernseys, hire coaching staff and even upgrade their facilities and grounds.

For more information on the Toyota Good For Footy Raffle and to get your club involved, go to https://toyotagoodforfooty.raffletix.com.au/.