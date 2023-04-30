IN THIS week's Nine Things We Learned, we discover the Dees have forward options to spare, the Lions mids are hard to stop and much, much more.

Check out what we learned from round seven of the 2023 season.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More The 10: Round seven's best moments Watch the best highlights from an eventful round

1) Don't sleep on Port Adelaide's potential

Port Adelaide had a topsy-turvy start to its 2023 season, demolishing Brisbane before themselves getting thrashed by Collingwood and then going down in a tense Showdown to the Crows. But the last few weeks have seen the Power build some consistency and they've now won four games in a row. Three of those four have come against teams with top-eight dreams of their own, Sydney, the Western Bulldogs and now St Kilda. Jason Horne-Francis provided the speed and power to the midfield against the Saints, the ever-green Travis Boak had a season-high 30 disposals, and an underdone Charlie Dixon provided a key target. And with games against Essendon, North Melbourne, Melbourne and Richmond to come, the Power can make a real statement in the next month and position themselves nicely for a run deep into September. – Sarah Black

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More How Port cut through St Kilda's defence Kane Cornes looks at how Port Adelaide's ball movement opened up St Kilda's normally stingy defence on Friday night

2) Tough calls loom at Punt Rd

Damien Hardwick will never admit Richmond's season is done - and this is a club that's done some stunning things in recent years - but the Tigers aren't in flag contention after Sunday's loss to Gold Coast and they need to find a way to get back there. Big calls have to be made on the playing list; Trent Cotchin's commitment can never be questioned but his returns can, is Jack Riewoldt a better option than Jacob Bauer if his main role is bringing the ball to ground? And a few other premiership heroes have to face the fact they won't be playing in another yellow and black flag-winning side. Hardwick loves his players but he faces some tough decisions as a season that already looks lost rolls on. - Howard Kimber

Richmond players after their loss to Gold Coast in R7, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

3) The Pies have everyone spooked

It's nothing new, but Collingwood just keep on getting it done after trailing at three-quarter time. After overhauling Essendon's 28-point lead for victory on Anzac Day, the Pies rallied from a 16-point deficit at the final change once again to beat Adelaide by the slenderest of margins. The Pies have now won 10 of their past 13 games after trailing at the final change. That record is well known across the League and you could sense the home team and crowd were waiting for that charge and were never comfortable given Collingwood's fearsome reputation. The Magpies' fourth quarters have become a beast in itself. - Ben Somerford

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Last two mins: Pies come from behind AGAIN Enjoy the thrilling final moments between Adelaide and Collingwood in round seven

4) New Bomber is providing bang for buck

There were bigger and better performances at the MCG on Sunday, but in the context of Sam Weideman's career, this was big. And it has been a big five days. After kicking two goals from eight marks on Anzac Day, the former top-ten pick booted a career-high five goals against Geelong. The ex-Demon was hoping to emulate Peter Wright's meteoric rise at Essendon when he moved clubs in October. That is a tough act to follow, but suddenly he is heading in the right direction. The 25-year-old arrived at The Hangar along with pick No.54 and No.72 in exchange for pick No.37. That looks like great business right now. - Josh Gabelich

Sam Weideman handballs during Essendon's match against Geelong in R7, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

5) The Blues are getting their midfield mix right

Carlton had its full complement of midfielders available for the first time this season against West Coast, and hard-running wingman Blake Acres and polished inside midfielder Adam Cerra were arguably the pick of them. Together, they have made a strong contested midfield one that can also slice through opponents quickly when in form. Their impact was best captured when they combined late in the second quarter, with Acres hitting Cerra in the corridor, who then turned and set up Jack Silvagni for a running goal. The Blues' midfield depth was aided on Saturday night by the influence of defenders Alex Cincotta and Brodie Kemp, who allowed Sam Docherty to continue playing in the midfield, attending 10 centre bounces. Add Patrick Cripps, Sam Walsh, George Hewett, young wingman Ollie Hollands, and substitute Matt Kennedy and there is a significant weapon there for the Blues that should get them rolling again. – Nathan Schmook

BARRETT Woeful West Coast entering Fitzroy territory

Adam Cerra and Matt Kennedy celebrate a goal for Carlton against West Coast in R7, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

6) Sydney has the fourth quarter yips

For the second time inside a month, the Swans snatched defeat from the jaws of victory after giving up a four-goal lead in the final term to Greater Western Sydney on Saturday. In round four, John Longmire's men led by more than two goals in the last quarter of a low-scoring game against Port Adelaide and also failed to get the job done. The two uncharacteristic fade-outs – both at the SCG – leave their season a touch wobbly with a 3-4 win-loss record ahead of a trip to the MCG to face Collingwood. Against the Giants, it was stoppages inside its defensive 50 that cost Sydney, conceding three goals from that source alone late in the game. Just as the Magpies has earned a reputation for steamrolling teams late in matches, the Swans will start doubting their ability to close out matches if one or two similar stumbles occur in the near future. – Michael Whiting

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Last two mins: Toby inspires brilliant comeback over Swans The thrilling final moments between Sydney and GWS in round 7

7) Brisbane's midfield is unstoppable when fit and firing

Brisbane's stuttering start to the season could fairly be attributed to inconsistency around the contest, but now that the mix of Lachie Neale, Will Ashcroft and Josh Dunkley has settled, the side boasts an unstoppable midfield unit. Against Fremantle on Saturday, the Lions piled on scores from stoppages as they surged to a 48-point win. While Neale starred with 35 disposals and 13 clearances, the work of Ashcroft (28 disposals, two goals) and Dunkley (27 disposals, seven tackles) offered enviable balance at the contest, not to mention impact offered by Dayne Zorko, Jarrod Berry and ruck Oscar McInerney. It is a midfield that can propel the Lions deep into finals if it continues in a similar fashion. - Gemma Bastiani

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Ashcroft's amazing mid-air miracle spells GOTY chance Will Ashcroft defies the odds with this unbelievable kick from the boundary, which is sure to be a contender for Goal of the Year

8) The impact of Mitch Lewis cannot be underestimated

Hawthorn forward Mitch Lewis made his much-anticipated return from a knee injury – his first match since round 20 last year – and it immediately gave the Hawks' attack a boost. The 24-year-old was dangerous from the get-go, booting one goal from five scoring shots, collecting 16 disposals and taking 11 marks in Saturday's loss to the Bulldogs. But it was what his presence allowed his teammates to achieve that made a noticeable difference to his side's forward set-up. While the 199cm spearhead was clunking marks and grabbing the attention of the Bulldogs' defence, his teammates were reaping the rewards with the likes of Luke Breust booting three and James Worpel dominant, particularly early in the game. - Alison O'Connor

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Lewis excites Hawks fans with comeback mark and goal Mitch Lewis marks his return to footy with a major in the opening term

9) Dangerous Dees have forward options to spare

Most clubs dream of having a pair of key forwards to build an attack around, but Melbourne is taking a different approach this season. The Dees have featured a different combination of talls almost every week, with fourth-gamer Jacob van Rooyen joined by Dee debutant Josh Schache on Saturday, the pair managing two goals between them in Melbourne's highest score of the season. But the actual 'key' to the Dees' forwards is an unpredictable gaggle of smalls and goalkicking midfielders as well as ventures forward from their two-pronged ruck pairing, which makes them incredibly difficult to defend against. And with Ben Brown, Tom McDonald and Jake Melksham stuck in the VFL, there are even more options waiting in the wings. - Howard Kimber