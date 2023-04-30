SO MUCH for needing a mini pre-season.
After kicking only three goals in the first three rounds, Tom Hawkins’ resurgence in season No.17 has reached unchartered territory after booting a career-high eight goals to make it 17 goals in the past three rounds – 22 for the season – leading Geelong to a fourth straight win on Sunday.
And the timing couldn’t have been more apt, with the Finley product firing in the annual Country Game to win the Tom Wills Award in the 28-point win at the MCG.
Geelong started its premiership defence winless after three rounds – the first side since North Melbourne in 1976 to do that – but have gradually clicked into gear over the past month, with wins over Hawthorn, West Coast, Sydney and now Essendon after defeating the Bombers 20.12 (132) to 16.8 (104).
When Hawkins drove up from his farm early on Sunday morning, the Coleman Medallist hadn’t kicked more than six goals in a game since 2018 when he kicked his third bag of seven. The five-time All-Australian had four on the board by the 20-minute mark of the opening quarter, six by half-time and started the final quarter searching for a personal best eighth major.
And the 34-year-old got it with a trademark, composed set shot 20 minutes into the final quarter.
While Hawkins had a day out on Brandon Zerk-Thatcher, Dartmoor product Jeremy Cameron was content playing the stunt double, like Brad Pitt to Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, finishing with three goals to draw level with Charlie Curnow in the Coleman Medal race.
Moggs Creek’s most recognisable resident Patrick Dangerfield inflicted maximum damage between the arcs, amassing 28 disposals, 15 inside 50s, 10 clearances, 684 metres gained in a game that will attract more coaches votes on the back of accumulating 24 in the past three weeks.
The signs were ominous from the outset when Dangerfield strolled out of the first centre bounce with a clear clearance. Max Holmes did it the next time in the middle and the Cats had two goals on the board five minutes into the game.
After conceding the final seven goals on Anzac Day five days earlier to watch a 28-point three-quarter time lead disappear against Collingwood, the Bombers conceded the first six goals of the Country Game and never fully recovered from dropping the 38 points.
Jake Stringer was the only reason Essendon remained a chance in the first half. He made an impact in the centre and around the ground, as well as kicking three clever goals. But despite the influence of the box office star, Geelong had all the answers.
Sam Weideman didn’t get a sniff in the opening quarter but kicked two goals in three minutes in the second quarter to continue to keep the Bombers with a pulse.
Stringer added another goal after half-time to finish with four majors from 26 disposals and 11 clearances in his most complete performance yet this season, while Weideman backed up his eye-catching effort on Tuesday with five goals on Sunday to continue his emergence in the absence of Peter Wright.
Essendon finished with a score in triple figures but were made to pay for such a slow start. The final margin was less than what Geelong had on the board when Sam Draper kicked Essendon’s first score late in the first quarter.
After returning from South Australia with four wins from five under new coach Brad Scott, the Bombers are now just outside the eight at 4-3 ahead of a tough return to Adelaide next Sunday to face Port Adelaide.
ESSENDON 2.0 7.2 11.6 16.8 (104)
GEELONG 6.3 14.4 17.6 20.12 (132)
GOALS
Essendon: Weideman 5, Stringer 4, Shiel 2, Draper, Caldwell, Redman, McDonald-Tipungwuti, Hobbs,
Geelong: Hawkins 8, Cameron 3, Simpson 2, Henry 2, Bruhn 2, Rohan, Close, Holmes
BEST
Essendon: Stringer, Weideman, Parish, Shiel, Caldwell, Martin
Geelong: Hawkins, Dangerfield, Stewart, Cameron, Holmes, Miers
INJURIES
Essendon: Nil
Geelong: Bowes (calf), Rohan (hamstring)
LATE CHANGES
Essendon: Nil
Geelong: Mitch Knevitt replaced Zach Tuohy (back) in the selected side
SUBSTITUTES
Essendon: Will Snelling replaced Andrew Phillips in the fourth quarter
Geelong: Tanner Bruhn replaced Jack Bowes in the first quarter